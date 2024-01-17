'It beggars belief': man given jail time for 'terrible' driving record

A Ballarat man jailed for a week after being caught unlicenced while driving on Albert Street will appeal his sentence in the County Court.
Anthony Scott, 56, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to driving and possession offences.
The 56-year-old had been pulled over by police on Albert Street on September 14, 2023, and found to be in possession of GHB, amphetamine and ammunition.
The man was also found to be unlicenced and driving an unregistered car.
At Tuesday's hearing, Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said Scott's prolific driving history "beggars belief".
"I stopped counting your (Scott's) unlicenced driving priors at 30," the magistrate said.
"You have a terrible driving history."
"Your history is such that there is either and unwillingness or an inability to comply with these court orders."
Scott was also found to have been in breach of a community corrections order by committing the offences.
A lawyer acting for Scott asked Magistrate Hodgson to add stricter conditions to Scott's existing corrections order as a sentence for his crimes, including mandatory drug treatment and rehabilitation.
However Ms Hodgson said Scott's driving history was so bad it warranted a term of imprisonment.
The magistrate sentenced Scott to seven days imprisonment and fined him $500.
Scott was led away from the court by custody officers, but returned in the afternoon to lodge an appeal bail application.
The application was granted, with Magistrate Hodgson noting a failed appeal in the County Court could result in more overall jail time for Scott.
