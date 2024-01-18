Ballarat's massive changes: see the photos

Did you know Google Maps can work like a time machine?
The first time Ballarat got the Google StreetView treatment was in 2007, and an awful lot has changed since then.
Comparing the images of growth zones in particular shows stark differences - there was no DTC on the Glenelg Highway, and there were a lot more single-lane roads along paddocks with no houses nearby.
Even the CBD is shifting, with new developments like Armstrong Street's GovHub popping up in the last few years.
We've pinched a few shots from Google, and compared them side-by-side with images from as far back as we can get.
There's a few surprises there - you can tour Lake Wendouree in 2008, when it was completely dry, and marvel at the difference 15 years later.
It's also a good marker for development to come, for example the Ballarat-Carngham Road.
The area is now home to hundreds of residents, and more are coming.
The next time Google's StreetView machine drives past, there will likely be a supermarket and other shops, a finished Dyson Drive roundabout, and even more houses under construction.
What will be really fun is what happens next, given council's continued lobbying for a south-ward extension to Dyson Drive, and the state government committing $6 million to duplicate Carngham Road.
Some of the images also beg the question of whether what's happening is enough to support residents, particularly around DTC - is Ascot Gardens Drive and Webb Road ready for all the new houses?
Have a look at all the sliders below, and let us know what you think.
CHERRY FLAT ROAD
GLENELG HIGHWAY
MARS STADIUM
WEBB ROAD
ASCOT GARDENS DRIVE
MAIR STREET looking west
MAIR STREET looking east
BALLARAT-CARNGHAM ROAD
BWEZ
LAKE WENDOUREE
