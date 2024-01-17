'Prolific' alleged burglar targets businesses across Ballarat, central Victoria

Drone footage on a hard drive stashed alongside a disassembled rifle in the Canadian State Forest allegedly depicted a man performing burnouts in an Epping industrial centre.
The rifle, in three pieces, and drone footage were found in a Rebel sports bag in the forest after a police chase involving the air wing helicopter.
Among other items allegedly found in the bag were four 12-gauge shotgun shells, a pair of Hino keys, and a universal car key device, believed to be used in the theft of multiple vehicles.
The man allegedly involved in the chase, Benjamin Matthews, 42, appeared from prison at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a sentence indication hearing.
The alleged air wing chase occurred on May 15, 2023, after unknown offenders stole a Toyota Hilux from the Melton IGA holding yard at about 4.05am.
Police tracked the Hilux later that day to the Canadian State Forest using the ute's on-board GPS, and called the helicopter in to help.
A man was seen running through the forest from the vehicle, squatting to the ground on occasion as if to drop something.
Matthews was allegedly later found at the nearby Dozed Track in the forest.
Police later searched the forest, with the air wing noting the GPS coordinates of where Matthews was accused to have dropped something.
It was there police allege they found the sports bag loaded with goods.
Police also allegedly found a sledge hammer, jimmy bar, a torch and a shotgun bandolier containing 21 shells in the Hilux.
The chase followed a period of "prolific" alleged burglaries said to have been committed by Matthews throughout western and central Victoria - between April and May 2022.
Police linked Matthews to 10 burglaries in the time period, beginning with the alleged theft of a Toyota Kluger from a Horsham address on April 4, 2022, which was allegedly used as a getaway car by Matthews.
The first burglary was said to have occurred at about 1.05am on April 19, 2022, when Matthews and a co-accused broke into the parcel door of the Maiden Gully post office.
The pair were alleged to have rummaged through the post office, taking about $400 in coins and a CCTV hard drive.
On the same night the pair were alleged to have attempted to break into the Maldon IGA, and broke into the Inglewood IGA and Bridgewater Ampol service station.
On each occasion, police alleged Matthews' phone was pinged by mobile towers in the area of the alleged offending, linking him to the location of the burglaries.
A further set of burglaries were alleged on April 25, 2022, where Matthews and the same co-accused were said to have used a battery angle grinder to cut open a lock box at an Avis car rental in Shepparton.
Matthews' co-accused was alleged to have then taken keys from the lock box to steal a Kia Sportage at the business, with Matthews leaving in convoy.
On April 30, 2022, the stolen Kia Sportage was found on fire in Miners Rest.
At 6am the same day, Matthews and two other co-accused were alleged to have broken into a storage shed unit at a storage facility in Wendouree, stealing motorcycle keys and a helmet.
The alleged offences, and others across Ballarat and Victoria, made up the 29 charges Matthews faced at Wednesday's hearing.
The 42-year-old was considering pleading guilty to some of the burglary offences at the hearing, from which police would only push five of the 10 he was charged with.
Police alleged Matthews committed burglaries, or attempted burglaries, elsewhere in Alfredton, Sebastopol, Ballan, Melton and Shepparton.
Matthews' lawyer Darcy Carroll argued Matthews, who had already served 388 days in pre-sentence detention, should be sentenced to time served as part of a plea.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said a sentence with a non-parole period was the most likely outcome due to the "prolific" amount of charges and Matthews' relevant criminal priors.
The matter was adjourned for the purposes of Matthews to consider the plea. He will return to court on January 23.
