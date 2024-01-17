'Showing up the boys': Youngster setting high standard ahead of national champs

Rising Ballarat cricket star Charli McLennan will cap-off an impressive 2023 by captaining the Victorian Country side at the Under-16 National Championships in Tasmania.
The wicket-keeper-batsman will lead a team containing a strong contingent of Ballarat players, including Sarah Burton and Ruby Gardiner, and Bacchus Marsh's Shameka Grero.
It's perhaps no surprise McLennan has been chosen to captain the Victorian Country side, as she already represented the state at under-19 level in 2023.
McLennan, who is setting her future sites on senior state and national sides, already has an impressive cricket resume for a teenager.
In addition to her appearances in a Victorian shirt, she has been playing for Carlton in the top women's premier cricket division and competing in the Ballarat boys under-17 league.
The former Ballarat Bolts player said she enjoyed the challenge of competing with boys, where the bowling was often faster than what she faced elsewhere.
"I've played boys' cricket basically all my life which has been nice, and I've always been accepted," she said.
"It's crazy how times have changed now, lots of girls were playing in the boys' [league] and now they've made girls' cricket a thing.
"I still reckon the girls like playing the boys because they always like showing up the boys."
When discussing her future, McLennan said she wanted to keep improving her game, before hopefully joining a professional side.
She already has experience competing against Big Bash players in state games, and she aims to one day join them in the national Twenty20 competition.
After that, the sky could be the limit for the Ballarat teenager.
"Hopefully [to play for] Australia one day would be really amazing, I guess every young girl always wants to play for Australia, but it would be nice to pull on the baggy green," she said.
While she has lofty ambitions, for now McLennan appears to be concentrating on the task in hand, as she competes in the Under-16 National Championships which are taking place in Tasmania from January 18 to 25, 2024.
She said she was shocked when handed the honour of captaining the side, but now hopes to lead the team to a few wins along the way.
"Hopefully as a captain [I can] lead them from the front and set a good positive role model for future girls coming through," she said.
"We have a really good quality group of girls coming away with us, and I reckon we have a really good chance.
"Hopefully we can get a few wins which can lead to the finals, and hopefully we can play the granny - winning it would be amazing."
The Victorian Country side will begin its campaign in a Twenty20 fixture against Tasmania on Thursday, January 18.
