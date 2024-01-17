Driver dies after car crashes into tree north of Daylesford

A driver has died after their car crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Denver, about 15 kilometres north-east of Daylesford in an early morning incident.
Police believe the car was travelling along Daylesford-Malmsbury Road before the driver lost control about 12.05am on Thursday, January 18.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who police are yet to identify, died at the scene.
Investigations continue as police work to understand the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.
The incident was the latest in a horror week on regional Victorian roads, after a woman died in a crash in Dunach on Sunday, January 14.
Ten people have died on roads in Victoria this year, compared to 15 at the same time last year.
According to the TAC, 296 people died on Victorian roads in 2023, the highest number in 15 years.
