What happened to that billion-dollar train announcement?

After years of protests, workers being redeployed, mergers and acquisitions, and political dithering, the state government announced back in 2022 almost $1 billion worth of trains would be built in Ballarat from early 2024.
The plan was to use the historic Ballarat rail yards on Creswick Road, now owned by international conglomerate Alstom, to build 25 sets of metropolitan trains.
At the time, the state government and Alstom said it would take about a year to re-fit the factory to get it ready for the works, while the company recruited dozens of new workers and apprentices.
The trains, designed by Alstom to replace older models on Melbourne's metropolitan network, will have all their components installed in Ballarat, the company said.
Now that it's January 2024, all eyes are now on the factory to see when it will begin buzzing back to full production - and when the first X'Trapolis 2.0 will roll out.
While Alstom referred questions on the number of jobs and the timeframes to the state government, it's understood about 150 Ballarat jobs will be created through the project.
In a statement, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said work on the trains will ramp up "soon", but could not provide an exact date.
The new trains, once they're ready, will replace the Comeng trains on the Craigieburn, Upfield, and Frankston lines.
It's been a long journey to get to this point, with union-backed workers demanding the state government issue a contract to build new trains back in 2019, after completing the previous contract.
Workers held barbecues on Creswick Road and picketed MP offices, noting that without a new contract, hundreds of Ballarat manufacturing jobs would be lost permanently, and the century-old rail yards would likely shut down.
In the mean time, Alstom acquired Bombardier, which ran the Ballarat East workshop - the company, which designed and built the VLocity regional trains, merged into Alstom and many Creswick Road workers were redeployed as maintenance crews at Ballarat East.
The new $986 million contract, announced in Ballarat in April 2022, promised dozens of new jobs and apprenticeships.
Works on the trains are expected to continue until 2028 at the earliest.
