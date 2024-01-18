BCA PREVIEW | Big chases set up a massive day of runs

The unbeaten run of Golden Point will be put to the ultimate test this Saturday as they chase an improbable 334 for victory against Ballarat-Redan.
But if ever a team can pull a rabbit out of its hat it is the Pointees, who have made a habit of winning from improbable positions all season long.
The batters will get a flat pitch at Eastern Oval for certain as opposed to the turning wicket they faced during the week at Alfredton, but the Two Swords' bowlers will be buoyed by the fact they managed to bowl the same opposition out in the Twenty20 quarter final earlier in the week.
The pace attack led by the likes of playing-coach Nathan Patrikeos and Matthew Aikman - who took five wickets between them on Tuesday night - should be confident of being able to get the job done here.
It will come down to partnerships for the the Pointees. Lukas and Josh Pegg were the ones who steered them to their most recent score over 300. They will need the likes of Josh White and Manjula De Zoysa to find their best form as well if they are to challenge the Ballarat-Redan total.
Naps-Sebas also has another huge chase ahead of it after Brown Hill smashed its way to 296 last weekend.
But if there is a silver lining for the chasers, it's the fact that Brown Hill heads into the game with a decimated bowling attack - Tom Bourke-Finn has left to move interstate, while Fraser Hunt is out with injury.
Naps-Sebas probably need its top three to fire. Sajith Dissanayaka and Daniel Scott look the keys. If they get off to a good start, they are a chance of causing a boilover.
Darley will be chasing a quick outright if it can against Buninyong, having declared its innings closed as soon as it passed the Bunnies' first innings last week.
The bowlers will be confident of getting the job done here and giving them the faintest of hopes of closing in on the finals.
Mount Clear is in a solid position against Bacchus Marsh, with the latter already losing a wicket in its chase of 253, while the grand final replay between Wendouree and East Ballarat is on a knife's edge.
But with East Ballarat's batters finding some great form midweek, the Hawks deserve to go in as slight favourites as they look to chase down Wendouree's 209.
TEAMS
Golden Point v Ballarat-Redan @ Eastern Oval
Golden Point: Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Daniel McDonald, Darcy Aitken, James Lewis, Joshua Pegg (c), Joshua White, Lachlan Anderson, Lukas Pegg, Manjula De Zoysa, Mohomed Feshal
Ballarat-Redan: Chris Egan (c), Connor Ronan, David Carton, Jayden Hayes, Matthew Aikman, Max Riding, Nathan Patrikeos, Randhir Sandhu, Riley Fisher, Robert Hind, Zac Jenkins
Wendouree v East Ballarat @ CE Brown
Wendouree: Ash McCafferty, Cole Roscholler, Daniel Cassidy, Gavin Webb, Heath Pyke (c), Liam Wood, Lucas Argall, Murphy Skinner, Stephen Segrave, Tom Batters, Tom Godson
East Ballarat: Abhilasha Rodrigo, Adam Eddy, Chris Jerram, Finlay Baker, Harry Ganley, Jacob Eyers (c),, Josh Smith, Joshua Brown, Lewis Hodgins, Tom Walton, William Hodgins
Buninyong v Darley @ Buninyong
Buninyong: Brodie Wells, Campbell Palmer, Clayton Geddes, Harrison Bond (c),, Hayden Levens, Justin Irvin, Mitchell Tierney, Naditha Tissera, Rory Fisher, Sean Mason, Tausif Pattan
Darley: Axel Morton, Benjamin Longhurst (c), Bradley Barnes, Chamika Sattambi, Dilan Chandima, Drew Locke, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Josh Murphy, Lachlan Herring, Liam Cornford, Madushanka Ekanayaka
Mount Clear v Bacchus Marsh @ Mount Clear
Mount Clear: Ajay Mada, Ashley George, Dylan Hocking, Grant Trevenen, Jack Jeffrey, Jacob Smith, Kylan Jans, Lachlan Payne, Samuel Harris, Thomas Le Lievre (c), Zack Maple
Bacchus Marsh: Alex Porter, Angus Jones, Armi Wakefield, Connor Ascough, Daniel Lalor, Jack Powell, James Lidgett, Jared Taylor, Nick Strangio, Taeje Baker, Thomas Wardell (c)
Brown Hill v Naps-Sebas @ Western Oval
Brown Hill: Akila Lakshan (c), Byron Wynd, Jason Knowles, Jaxon Thomas, Lahriu Gunasinhage, Martin Porter, Nathan Porter, Reece Wynd, Ryan Knowles, Shashi Fernando, Viraj Pushpakumara
Naps-Sebas: Corey Hucker, Daniel Scott (c), Dylan York, Jake Scott, Luke Corden, Nathan Doonan, Sajith Dissanayaka, Sam Peters, Tom Appleton, Zac Healy, Zac Hunter
