BHBR PREVIEW | Linton faces its moment of truth

ALL season, Linton has held a spot inside the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region top four, but as we enter the final few weeks of the season, the draw hasn't been kind to them this week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
With Victoria breathing down its neck, the last thing Linton would have wanted was a match-up against the undefeated BMS.
On Linton's side is that it has been a long time between drinks for all the clubs, so BMS may not be quite at its best first up, but it's a long bow to draw.
When these sides met earlier in the year, it was a battle of what was then the top two sides. It was a reasonably competitive match, with Linton's Rodney Hetherington picking up a valuable two points, but it was BMS' day with a 12-shot, three-rinks-to-one win.
On Linton's side this week at least is the fact that two teams close to them on the ladder also meet up. Victoria, which sits in fifth and will be eyeing off the Linton position has a difficult assignment against second-place Sebastopol.
Fortunately for Linton, that clash means one of those sides has to lose. It was Victoria's day when the two sides met earlier in the year, finally getting on the board after a slow start to the season.
Victoria was led by two strong wins to skippers Barry Clark and Brenton Coad. The pair will be looking for more of the same when the side's meet again. For the winner, there's a huge chance to cement a spot in the finals, for the loser, it could be tough few weeks ahead.
The good news story of the round is the clash between Creswick and City Oval, with Creswick finally able to return home after two years on the road.
The new greens got a good run through last weekend and will be primed to their return to pennant action.
The special return game was to be played on Friday night, however results were not available until after deadline.
It will be a clash for pride when Learmonth plays host to Mount Xavier. Both teams have put themselves well out of relegation contention, but finals look a distant prospect unless one or the other goes on a big winning streak to finish the season.
Learmonth was a huge winner when these two sides met last time, picking up 94 shots in a convincing display. But apart from that performance, these two have shown similar form throughout the season, so expect a much tighter affair this time around.
The final clash see Ballarat at home to Webbcona. It's been the most difficult of season's for Ballarat, picking up just 22 points, and all but certain to be relegated at the conclusion of the home-and-away season. .
But there's nothing more the club would want than to take a few scalps with it on way to the finish. Webbcona is almost as big as it gets, currently second on the table, but it would be a monumental upset if Ballarat was to get the points here.
Creswick v City Oval (played Friday), Ballarat v Webbcona, Victoria v Sebastopol, Learmonth v Mount Xavier, BMS v Linton
BMS 174 points, +175 shot difference, SEBASTOPOL 144, +178, WEBBCONA 141, +103, LINTON 131, +101, Victoria 126, +145, City Oval 104, +2, Creswick 84, -91, Mount Xavier 79, -104, Learmonth 76, -118, Ballarat 21, -381
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.