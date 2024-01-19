Christmas storms see Ballarat record wettest December in five years

Intense Christmas rainfall and storms has seen Ballarat recorded its wettest December since 2018, and the wettest month of 2023, despite forecasts of a warmer and drier summer.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Bureau of Meteorology's rain gauge at Ballarat Airport recorded 103.4 millimetres of rain last month, the majority falling on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
December eclipsed June, 2023 by 2.6mm which was, until the summer storms arrived, the wettest month of the year.
January also saw a wet start recording 48.2mm of rain at the airport to January 19, mainly thanks to wild weather that hit the region just two days into the new year.
The temperature dropped 17 degrees in 30 minutes after the severe thunderstorm hit during the early afternoon. It brought heavy rain, hail and strong wind resulting in downed trees, power outages and flash floods.
Although the city has seen more mild temperatures in recent days, summer will return on Saturday, with a top of 28 degrees forecast.
Temperatures will then hover in the low to high-20s until Tuesday, January 23, when a string of hotter days in the low 30s arrives.
The wet weather is in stark contrast to the conditions linked to an El Nino weather pattern, which was declared by the Bureau of Meteorology in September, 2023.
The BoM had Australia on an El Nino alert since May, saying there was a 70 percent likelihood of the system emerging by the summer.
An El Nino which can shift rainfall away from Australia and would increase the likelihood of a drier than usual spring and summer.
This weather pattern is the opposite of a La Nina, which has been impacting Australia for the past few years. The pattern brought huge rainfall to the region in October 2022, flooding areas including Lexton, Clunes and Skipton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.