The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Ballarat court matters accessed in cyber attack on Victorian system

By Cassandra Morgan and Tara Cosoleto
January 19 2024 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme Court matters heard in Ballarat have been accessed by hackers in a cyber breach that has impacted Court Services Victoria systems. Picture file
Supreme Court matters heard in Ballarat have been accessed by hackers in a cyber breach that has impacted Court Services Victoria systems. Picture file

The cyber attack that hit Victoria's court system was worse than officials first thought, with hackers potentially accessing years' worth of recorded hearings, including Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.