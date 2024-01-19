The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Ballarat Pacing Cup ultimate test for trainer Sam Barker

DB
By David Brehaut
January 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ultimate Vinnie gives Ballarat trainer Sam Barker his first Ballarat Pacing Cup runner on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick/HRV.
Ultimate Vinnie gives Ballarat trainer Sam Barker his first Ballarat Pacing Cup runner on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick/HRV.

Getting a runner in the $100,000 DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup is highly satisfying in itself for young Mitchell Park trainer Sam Barker.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.