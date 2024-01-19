Ballarat Pacing Cup ultimate test for trainer Sam Barker

Getting a runner in the $100,000 DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup is highly satisfying in itself for young Mitchell Park trainer Sam Barker.
Winning one of the most prestigious features on the Australian harness racing calendar, well that would be something else.
Barker is hoping he can do exactly that with his stable star Ultimate Vinnie at Bray Raceway on Saturday night.
It is no surprise that the 25-year-old declared getting Ultimate Vinnie into the group 2 event is exciting.
"It's a big thrill, something we've had our eye on for a while."
Barker said with the Cup not having the same depth this time it had not only opened Ultimate Vinnie's pathway into the field, but also his prospects of figuring prominently in Australia's premier country cup.
Although one of the outsiders, Ultimate Vinnie hopes have been boosted by a favourable front row draw - opening up the option of driver Ellen Tormey using his gate speed to find a forward position.
Barker said there was no doubt Ultimate Vinnie was at his best when able to use his speed off the gate and find pegs, but on this occasion the speed on his inside might not allow this to happen.
He said Ultimate Vinnie would most likely go hard off the gate to see what opened up, but a forward spot in the running line was most likely where he would.
Ultimate has been racing consistently well - predominantly in country cups.
"He's racing at his career best. He's loving it. He loves the work," Barker said.
Catch A Wave is a short-priced favourite for the Cup ahead of NSW visitor Cya Art and polemaker Beyond Delight, one of three starters for Ballarat champion trainer and two-Ballarat Pacing Cup winner Emma Stewart.
The Cup program features nine races, with off-track entertainment featuring a bucking bull challenge for all-comers.
