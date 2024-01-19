Imported trotter Callmethebreeze to make Australian debut

Imported trotter Callmethebreeze will make his much anticipated Australian race debut on Ballarat Pacing Cup night on Saturday.
Now owned by Ballarat-based stud Haras des Trotteurs, the French-raced and Italian bred-Callmethebreeze lines up in the group 2 $50,000 Knight Pistol, 2200m.
He will clash with two-time Inter Dominion champion and two-time Swedish group-placed Just Believe in one of the strongest trotting fields seen in Australia.
Callmethebreeze has made two public appearances in trials for trainer Anton Golino, who oversees the Yabby Dam Farm racing stables at Caridigan for owner Pat Driscoll, who also owns Just Believe.
Callmethebreeze has arrived in Australia with an outstanding race record, with the entire being a European Group 1 winner.
He started his racing career in Italy before continuing his career in France on the way to 12 wins and $1.7m in earnings.
Trained by Jess Tubbs at Myrniong, Just Believe has won all five starts since returning from an Elitloppet campaign in Sweden in May-June last year, which also saw him run second and third in group company in Sweden.
He made a clean sweep of the Inter-Dominion in Brisbane late last year, winning all three heats the final.
Driscoll has a massive hand in The Knight Pistol, which is a major lead up to the Great Southern Star at Melton in two weeks.
As well as being the owner of Callmethebreeze and owner-breeder of Just Believe, he is also the owner-breeder of Ima Ready Jet and Visionary, and the breeder of Travel Bug.
The field is the strongest trotting line-up seen in Ballarat, with the three placegetters from the Inter Dominion engaged, with Mufasa Metro and Queen Elida also running.
Plymouth Chubb is another Inter Dominion finalists facing the starter
