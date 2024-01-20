BHBR REVIEW | All square after thrilling round of matches

VICTORIA has missed out on a chance to push into the top four of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 ladder after a 15-shot loss against Sebastopol.
With Linton's defeat to BMS, Victoria had the opportunity to move back inside the top four teams, but couldn't get the job done, despite winnings two rinks against their highly-credentialed opponents.
Sebastopol was led by a couple of terrific performances from teams skippered by Paul Lovell and Rob Baker. Lovell was particularly stingy, conceding just nine shots in a big 34-9 win.
Baker's 27-18 win over Craig Ford was almost as impressive, although Victoria did save some face with wins to both Brenton Coad and Stephen Britt.
Nothing could separate Creswick and City Oval underlights on Friday night at the newly re-opened Creswick green, with both clubs picking up two rinks each in a 79-all draw.
Two of the four rinks were quite one sided with City Oval's skipper Heath Fumberger dominating Alan Annear's team for a 30-18 win, but Gerry Flapper was able to turn that around from Creswick, skippering a 22-14 win over Gavin Mann.
Chris Smith won a thriller that wasn't decided until the last bowl against Travis Hedger, 20-19, Stephen Hepworth's five-shot win over Ben Morris was enough to secure the tied result.
Remarkably two other club also played in draws with nothing separating Learmonth and Mount Xavier.
The teams were locked together at 83 apiece with each teams picking up two rinks along the way.
Mount Xavier's squad will need to shout Phillip McGrath and his teammates Stacey Forrest, Stephen Blood, Frank Duggan a drink this week after their 29-11 win over the team skippered by Mick Casey ultimately enabled the visitors to walk away with the shared points.
BMS continued its march towards an unbeaten home-and-away season with comprehensive win over Linton.
But the top side didn't have it all its own way, losing one rink and tying another. But big wins to teams skippered by Michael Storey (33-11) and Ryan Bedggood (25-14) ensured there was more than enough points to secure them the 10 bonus points in a 15-3 result.
Victoria's loss however means Linton maintains its tenuous grip inside the top four, hanging onto fourth position by just four points.
Webbcona picked up a huge percentage booster, completely dominating Ballarat in the most one-sided result seen so far this season.
Webbcona won all four rinks in the 125-44 victory, a result which will go a long way to securing its positon inside the top four.
Just last weekend Webbcona had a number of representatives in the Regional Sides tournament and that form continued with big wins to skippers Taylor Stewart, Matthew Collins, Zac Stewart and Gary Johnson.
Greg Peel, Rebecca Cooper, Dean Cooper, Travis Hedger 19 def by Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 20, Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antoniom Stephen Hepworth 20 def Peter Cameron, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 15, Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 22 def Robert Edwards, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts, Gavin Mann 14, Peter Fontana, Robert Ohlsen, Bill Booth, Alan Annear 18 def by Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 30
James Thornton, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 10 def by Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 24, Michael Calagari, David Eastman, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 13 def by Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 29, Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart def by Ross Brown, Harold Worsley, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart 29, John Crawford, Stevo Murnane, Dean Campbell, Heather Hopkinson 14 def by Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 43
Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 24 def David Ellis, Gary Green, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 10, Paul Tudorovic, Noel Verlinden, Stephen Britt, Barry Clark 19 def Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin, Will Matthews 14, Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 9 def by Fred Reus, Dave Cassells, Gregory Brown, Paul Lovell 34, Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 18 def by Bruce Carter, Brian Johnson, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 27
Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Ross Powell 28 def Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald, Chris McDonald 15, William Rowe, Craig Findlay, Mark Powell, David Ryan 18 def by David Tuddenham, Lynden Henderson, Ray Bellingham, Paul Forrest 22, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Kenneth Johnson, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym def Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 17, Chris Powell, Gary Moy, David Kelly, Mick Casey 11 def by Stacey Forrest, Stephen Blood, Frank Duggan, Phillip McGrath 29
David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 25 def Stewart Williams, Danny Pridham, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Williams 14, Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 22 def by Malcom Worthy, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 24, Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry drew Sydney Walters, Chris Fletcher, Nick Pearce, Aaron Wood 20, Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 33 def Glenn Landers, Ken Hocking, Martin Drinkwater, Craig Grenfell 11
BMS 189 points, +206 shot difference, WEBBCONA 159, +184, SEBASTOPOL 158, +193, LINTON 134, +70, Victoria 130, +130, City Oval 113, +2, Creswick 93, -91, Mount Xavier 88, -104, Learmonth 85, -118, Ballarat 21, -472
