The Courier
Review

BHBR REVIEW | All square after thrilling round of matches

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
January 20 2024 - 6:50pm
David Ellis of Sebastopol bowls in his teams win over Victoria on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
VICTORIA has missed out on a chance to push into the top four of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 ladder after a 15-shot loss against Sebastopol.

