How to avoid scammers while hunting for a Taylor Swift ticket

Imagine: even though you missed out on the pre-sale, the general sale, the re-sale, and everyone you know except you seemed to get a ticket to see Taylor Swift, you manage to spot a ticket for a seat in the MCG nosebleeds for less than $1000.
But don't get too excited - there are scammers out there looking to prey on people trying to get last-minute tickets before the Eras tour lands in Melbourne in February.
Social media is rife with stories of people getting swindled out of hundreds or even thousands of dollars, trying to buy dodgy tickets.
Even worse, the scalpers are salivating.
The only official ticket reseller is the Ticketek marketplace, which is where people who can't make it to the show anymore are urged to sell their tickets.
There are other "unofficial" resellers but there is a risk tickets sold through them could get cancelled by the promoters.
If you were lucky enough to score a ticket but now can't make it to the show, sell your ticket via the Ticketek marketplace.
Remember that no one will have a real ticket yet until they're all activated on February 12, and they'll only be visible through the Ticketek app. There's no such thing as a legit paper ticket or wristband.
While buying a ticket off someone outside of the official marketplace is absolutely not recommended, if there is someone with a ticket to sell, make sure you get all their details - online receipts from when they bought the ticket, and their name, phone number, and email, just in case.
Any social media post that mentions Taylor Swift will likely attract spambots that will say something like "I'm selling four tickets, message me", and that includes when this article goes online - avoid them like the plague.
If a deal seems too good to be true, it absolutely is.
Do not believe any "new ticket release" announcement from anywhere except the official Ticketek website - this will likely be accompanied by big media coverage if it's legit.
It goes without saying, make sure whoever's selling the ticket is a real person with a real ticket before exchanging any money - there are reports from the US of scammers impersonating people's friends.
Their tickets might also be fake or cancelled, which would lead to heartbreak when you get to the gates.
In Victoria, the state government declared the tour a major event as tickets first went on sale - that means tickets cannot be sold for more that 10 per cent above face value.
Since June, there have been 170 complaints to the state government about ticket scalping just for the three Taylor Swift concerts - there have been 1503 tickets detected as being above the 10 per cent cap in that time.
The state government noted one ticket was being advertised on a ticket reselling website for $2210, with a face value of $379.90.
The ticket listings were removed from sites like Gumtree, Ebay, Ticombo, and StubHub at the request of the state government, and there have been no prosecutions in Victoria yet.
Huge fines and potential police investigations apply for anyone sprung selling scalped or scam tickets.
Taylor Swift arrives in Melbourne on February 16.
