The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How to avoid scammers while hunting for a Taylor Swift ticket

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 19 2024 - 5:44pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Swift on stage. Picture by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taylor Swift on stage. Picture by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Imagine: even though you missed out on the pre-sale, the general sale, the re-sale, and everyone you know except you seemed to get a ticket to see Taylor Swift, you manage to spot a ticket for a seat in the MCG nosebleeds for less than $1000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.