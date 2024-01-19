Appeal for help to find man last seen in Creswick

Police are appealing for the public's help to find missing person David, who was last seen in Creswick on January 16.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, David is 46, of medium height, and a slim build.
He may be driving a blue 2001 Holden Statesman, with registration UZF639.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare.
Anyone who has may have seen David, or know about his whereabouts, is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or the Bacchus Marsh police station on 5366 4500.
