Why Ballarat needs action on the lack of parking in the CBD

Our issue of the week has centered around Ballarat parking, or the lack of.
It was sparked by Bryan Hoadley's story about a petition set up by Serge Campana of Campana's Deli. They are one example of a business that says they're facing irreversible decline as all-day parking restrictions cripple their opportunities by limiting the flow of customers.
It was clear that readers had a lot to say about parking, which undoubtedly impacts everyone who needs to come into the CBD.
They want change.
Another multi-storey parking solution has long been needed in the CBD. And in the short-term, businesses want the current parking restrictions eased.
The Courier was inundated by reaction to the parking problems, some of which you can read here.
To really understand this issue and how it's impacting people, reporter Nieve Walton hit the streets on Friday speaking to business operators, their staff and customers.
Adam Spencer spoke to a long-time CBD delivery driver, who found navigating Armstrong Street's sole loading zone a nightmare.
And Alex Ford revisited the 1000 carparks that were promised by the state government six years ago. We only have about 150 built so far and more coming shortly - along with hospital parking. It's a far cry from what was promised. .
What we discovered was that business operators are understandably frustrated. They are trying to get customers in the door at a time when cost of living pressures are hitting hard.
Staff lack adequate parking options, with some walking kilometres for all-day parking, including over the railway line in Doveton Street, or in our new train station car park.
But that's not a ideal option for our hospitality workers who work into the night. Nor is the Central Square multi-storey parking that only operates until 7pm most nights.
Those who want to come into the CBD for shopping or dining will find parking if they want to. It's the old Ballarat tradition of doing laps around the block to find it.
Others simply won't bother.
We've got a brilliant hospitality offering in the CBD, rivaling that of our metro counterparts.
The trouble is, unless you live in the CBD and are prepared to walk, much of our available parking falls short, especially compared to other regional cities like Geelong.
Our parking issues were exacerbated by the loss of the multi-level carparking on the corner of Armstrong and Market streets, replaced by Gov Hub.
The Courier reported in May 2023 that there may be plenty of parking sitting empty in Gov Hub, which has a 210-space basement car park. At the time, Gov Hub staff told us that some days, only a handful of them were being used.
This issue isn't going away and we'll continue following it closely.
What do you think? Is multi-storey parking the only long-term solution? And should the current parking restrictions change to ease the problem in the short-term?
Until next week,
Emily Sweet
- Acting managing editor
