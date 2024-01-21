New sexual abuse allegations levelled at Ballarat boys' school

A former St Patrick's College student has come forward with new historical sexual abuse allegations against a staff member, dating back to 1985.
The former student is looking to bring a civil negligence lawsuit against the college, alleging St Patrick's leadership at the time did not provide a safe learning environment for the student, and failed to mitigate potential abuse before it was too late.
The alleged abuse is said to have occurred during the former student's time at the school from 1984 to 1986.
The former student alleged they were sexually abused by a staff member at the school during a Saturday detention, where they were left alone with the staff member at the school's Lake Wendouree boat shed.
Shine Lawyer abuse law associate Alyssa Lewis, who represents the man, said the law firm has put the call out for anyone who was at the school between 1984 and 1986 to get in touch.
"They may have knowledge of something, or they may want to help someone, they may have suffered abuse themselves," Ms Lewis said.
Ms Lewis hopes to bring the matter before the Supreme Court in the coming months.
In response, the Christian Brothers, which runs the private boys' college, did not comment on the specific allegations, but encouraged anyone who experienced abuse to speak to police.
"The Christian Brothers do not comment on advertising by law firms," a Christian Brothers spokesperson said in a statement.
"However, we do encourage any person who has any evidence of any criminal conduct - no matter how long ago it may have occurred - to contact their local Police so that a proper investigation can take place.
"We also encourage any person who has experienced abuse in any of our facilities - again no matter how long ago it may have occurred - to utilise the various pathways open to them including the National Redress Scheme.
"The Christian Brothers continue to openly acknowledge that some children have been harmed at our facilities and we reiterate our apology to them for what occurred and the impact of that."
Ms Lewis confirmed her client had not yet gone to the police with the allegations, but said it was common for many victim-survivors to pursue either a civil or criminal case separately.
"It is a really big deal for our clients to report these things to the police and it takes a lot of strength to do so," Ms Lewis said.
"I find a lot of survivors do their civil claim and maybe they will report it to the police after that. Usually they do one or the other. I think it is very difficult to do both at once.
"I do think reporting these things to the police is great because at least if charges aren't laid or there is no investigation, it is recorded so if other victims come forward."
It is not the first time abuse claims have been heard against the school, with St Patrick's College and the Ballarat Diocese looked at as part of an inquiry for the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse.
Titled "Case Study 28", the Royal Commission's Ballarat portion looked at the response to abuse at Ballarat's Catholic schools and found the Christian Brothers, and Diocese, to be "dismissive" of allegations of abuse.
It is also not the first time a law firm has put out the call for potential witnesses to come forward regarding child sexual abuse at St Patrick's College.
On October 9, 2023, Ryan Carslile Thomas Lawyers advertised it was representing a plaintiff in civil proceedings against the Christian Brothers.
It was claimed their client had been abused by three former Christian Brothers, Edward Vernon Dowlan, Bernard Ring and John Barr, all three of whom have had allegations put against them in the Royal Commission.
St Patrick's College was also among more than 180 Victorian schools to face legal action over claims of historical child sexual abuse in a case brought by Arnold Thomas and Becker Lawyers in August 2023.
In 2017, Edmund Rice Education Australia, the nation-wide collection of schools which St Patrick's sits under, issued an apology on behalf of its schools to victims of sexual abuse.
Former St Patrick's College headmaster John Crowley joined Ballarat abuse survivors Andrew Collins and Peter Blenkiron on the trip to the nation's capital for the historic occasion.
Mr Crowley was also responsible for the removal of pedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale's name from its board of ordained collegians, alongside survivors of abuse from the school.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
