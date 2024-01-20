BCA FIRST XI | Swords win the battle of the season, but the war is still come

IT'S round one to Ballarat-Redan in a narrow points decision over Golden Point, but there's still plenty of rounds ahead to determine the favourites for this year's Ballarat Cricket Association First XI title.
In what was without question the match of the season so far, Golden Point threw everything at Ballarat-Redan in a thrilling chase of 333, falling agonisingly short, all out for 309 with just nine balls remaining in the days play.
A 105-run opening stand between between Andrew Falkner and, a suddenly in-form, Manjula De Zoysa set the stage for the chase. Both would pass 50.
Josh White then came out and batted beautifully for 68 before the unlikely Chris Egan got through his defences.
It then was up to Lukas Pegg who it's fair to say went full beast mode with 98 runs off just 93 balls, holing out in the deep to be the final wicket to fall, inches short of what would have been a memorable century.
Ballarat-Redan skipper Nathan Patrikeos said his players knew it was going to be a long day in the field against a powerful opponent.
"it was a great game of cricket. Was it the best this year? Quite possibly.
"We knew we were in for a long day, it was going to tough toil on the pitch, it was super flat, really good to bat on.
"The game ebbed and flowed, we'd get momentum, then they looked like winners.
"We were concerned with 15 or so overs to go, but we just kept getting the wickets at the right time late, it was great fun to be part of."
Patrikeos said the win, and the victory over the same opponent in the Twenty20 earlier in the week would give his side confidence going forward.
"If we want to play finals, these are the sorts of games you have to be really strong in and do everything to get a win."
The Two Swords clash with Mount Clear in the Twenty20 semi-final with Patrikeos admitting the experience in that competition had helped steel his team, particularly in bowling in death overs.
"Winning gives you lots of confidence no matter what the game is," he said. "I know East Ballarat went out and had fun and enjoyed their cricket last year.
"We obviously take everything pretty serious, but we had a lot of fun out there today and hopefully we can do it again on Tuesday night."
AJAY Mada looked set to singlehandedly propel Mount Clear to what would have been a crucial outright result against Bacchus Marsh, until cramps late in the day short cut short a memorable day for he and his club.
With 253 runs on the board from Mount Clear last week, Mada was the key for Mount Clear as it raced through the Bacchus Marsh batting line-up in the first innings.
He was near unplayable, picking up 6-23 off 15 overs as Bacchus Marsh wilted to be all out for just 101 in its first innings.
Sent in to bat again, Mada again started like a steam train with three wickets before he went off the ground midway through his sixth over.
Bacchus Marsh had slumped to 5-42 in its second innings before James Lidgett got together with firstly Thomas Wardell and then Jared Taylor with Bacchus Marsh ending at 6-104 in its second innings, avoiding the outright loss.
Mount Clear skipper Tom Le Lievre said he could not fault his strike bowler.
"He bowled his heart out for us all day, but in the end the heat got to him and cramped up a bit," he said. "He'd done his hob well and truly, so we sent him off to foot his feet up."
Le Leivre said with three matches all against top four teams to come, his side could not afford any slip ups.
"We're confident of our best cricket, but we're going to have our work cut out for us," he said.
"If we can put our best foot forward every week, the results will take care of themselves. Hopefully we can get two or three wins in the run home, of we do that, we know we'll be peaking at the right time."
Darley has kept its very slim finals hopes alive with an outright win over Buninyong, but the Lions nearly came crashing down in a frenetic final session.
After its somewhat surprising declaration last week after taking the first innings lead, Darley was able to rip through the Buninyong batting for a second time, dismissing them for 126.
Madushanka Ekanayaka returned to some of his best form with 4-27 as the Bunnies wilted in 46 overs, with Mitchell Tierney the top scorer for the home side with 33.
It left the Lions needing 125 for victory in the final session, but Campbell Palmer and his Buninyong teammates would not be denied.
Palmer came out breathing fire at the start of the Darley second innings ripping through the top order to have Darley staring down the barrel of an outright loss at 4-24.
Still 100 runs to get and with just middle order and tail to come, the shock of an looming outright defeat seemed to steady the Darley batters for one of the first times this season.
It was Drew Locke who provided the glue for the innings. He batted superbly for an unbeaten 61 while Hasitha Wickramasinghe's 23 and Josh Murphy's 9 not out steadied the ship as Darley reached the target in 27.3 overs for the loss of five wickets.
If there were any concerns about the batting form of the top order from East Ballarat, those concerns can well-and-truly be put away now as the Hawks kept their remarkable recent record against Wendouree in tact.
Wendouree's score of 209 last week looked barely above par, but it still could have been a challenge if the Red Caps made the most of the new ball.
But despite four wickets from paceman Tom Batters, there was never any doubt in this one as all of East Ballarat's top-order got away from the bowling.
Harry Ganley smashed 83, there were half centuries to Chris Jerram and skipper Jacob Eyers and two solid contributions from the openers.
East kept up a run rate of just on five an over as well, passing the total in just over 40 overs.
But they batted on, allowing the likes of Tom Walton, Josh Smith and Abhilasha Rodrigo to all get some valuable time in the middle against a quality bowling attack that they will most likely face again at some stage in the finals.
Eventually East reached 317, with Wendouree's Lucas Argall picking up four wickets to join Batters before Murphy Skinner finished off the tail with two.
For Wendouree, it's back-to-back losses and it is starting to look a little shaky. Naps-Sebas and Bacchus Marsh are still to come through, so they should win enough in the run home to push into another finals campaign, although their clash with Mount Clear, could be crucial as to who finishes fourth.
BROWN Hill's great form in the second half of the season has continued with a convincing win over Naps-Sebas, despite going in with an understrength bowling attack.
Having set Naps-Sebas an improbable 295 for victory, Brown Hill's consistency in line and length ultimately proved the difference with Naps-Sebas falling for 183.
Naps-Sebas had plenty of opportunities with most of their top order getting solid starts, but two wickets to Jason Knowles, when he bowled both opener Nathan Doonan for 40 and Daniel Scott for 3 changed the make-up of the contest.
Viraj Pushpakumara was then able to cash in. His four wickets included the important scalp of Sajith Dissanayaka for 42 and then he cleaned up the tail.
While finals are out of the question for the Bulls, their second half of the season has been outstanding with back-to-back wins now secured for the first time in many years.
Ballarat-Redan Batting
Randhir Sandhu c: Andrew Warrick b: Joshua Pegg 50
Robert Hind b: Joshua Pegg 45
Max Riding b: Joshua Pegg 65
Zac Jenkins c: Andrew Falkner b: Joshua Pegg 34
Jayden Hayes not out 71
Connor Ronan c&b: Joshua Pegg 47
Riley Fisher not out 2
Extras 19
Total 5-333 (80 overs)
Golden Point Bowling: Andrew Warrick 19-2-0-81, Darcy Aitken 4-0-0-21, James Lewis 13-0-0-49, Joshua Pegg 32-1-5-114, Mohomed Feshal 6-1-0-25, Joshua White 6-1-0-24
Golden Point Batting
Andrew Falkner c: Nathan Patrikeos b: Zac Jenkins 54
Manjula De Zoysa c: Riley Fisher b: Nathan Patrikeos 50
Joshua White b: Chris Egan 68
Mohomed Feshal c: Riley Fisher b: Zac Jenkins 13
Lukas Pegg c: David Carton b: Nathan Patrikeos 98
Joshua Pegg c David Carton b: Jayden Hayes 7
Lachlan Anderson run out: Robert Hind 0
James Lewis b: Jayden Hayes 1
Darcy Aitken b: Jayden Hayes 2
Andrew Warrick c: Zac Jenkins b: Jayden Hayes 9
Daniel McDonald not out 1
Extras 6
Total 309 (78.2 Overs)
Ballarat-Redan Bowling: Nathan Patrikeos 18.2-3-2-67, Matthew Aikman 11-3-0-29, David Carton 9-0-0-42, Jayden Hayes 24-2-4-102, Zac Jenkins 10-0-2-39, Chris Egan 6-1-1-26
Wendouree Batting
Cole Roscholler c: Lewis Hodgins b: Tom Walton 82
Stephen Segrave c: Jacob Eyers b: Joshua Brown 6
Lucas Argall c: Harry Ganley b: Tom Walton 10
Heath Pyke b: Tom Walton 17
Liam Wood c: Jacob Eyers b: Tom Walton 18
Daniel Cassidy c: Adam Eddy b: Tom Walton 7
Ash McCafferty c: Harry Ganley b: Abhilasha Rodrigo 6
Murphy Skinner c: ?b: Harry Ganley 21
Gavin Webb lbw: Harry Ganley 11
Tom Batters c: Harry Ganley b: William Hodgins 15
Tom Godson not out 0
Extras 16
Total 209 (77.3 Overs)
East Ballarat Bowling: Joshua Brown 11-4-1-44, Adam Eddy 9-2-0-34, William Hodgins 5.3-0-1-21, Tom Walton 22-4-5-34, Lewis Hodgins 14-3-0-26, Abhilasha Rodrigo 10-4-1-19, Harry Ganley 6-0-2-20
East Ballarat Batting
Lewis Hodgins b: Tom Batters 35
Finlay Baker lbw: Tom Batters 21
Chris Jerram lbw: Tom Batters 57
Harry Ganley c: Gavin Webb b: Tom Batters 83
Jacob Eyers c: Stephen Segraveb: Lucas Argall 56
Tom Walton c: Cole Roscholler b: Lucas Argall 14
Josh Smith lbw: Lucas Argall 21
Abhilasha Rodrigo c: Tom Batters b: Murphy Skinner 20
William Hodgins c: Heath Pyke b: Murphy Skinner 1
Joshua Brown b: Lucas Argall 0
Adam Eddy not out 0
Extras 9
Total 317 (64.4 Overs)
Wendouree Bowling: Ash McCafferty 15-1-0-57, Tom Batters 18-2-4-81, Tom Godson 16-1-0-93, Lucas Argall13-2-4-75, Murphy Skinner 2.4-1-2-6
Buninyong Batting
Naditha Tissera c: Hasitha Wickramasinghe b: Madushanka Ekanayaka 17
Justin Irvin lbw: Benjamin Longhurst 29
Rory Fisher b: Chamika Sattambi 25
Brodie Wells b: Benjamin Longhurst 3
Mitchell Tierney b: Benjamin Longhurst 13
Clayton Geddes b: Madushanka Ekanayaka 11
Harrison Bond lbw: Benjamin Longhurst 0
Tausif Pattan c: Hasitha Wickramasinghe b: Benjamin Longhurst 16
Sean Mason b: Benjamin Longhurst 0
Campbell Palmer not out 6
Hayden Levens b: Benjamin Longhurst 6
Extras 8
Total 134 (36.1 Overs)
Darley Bowling: Madushanka Ekanayaka 11-3-2-40, Benjamin Longhurst 16.1-4-7-51, Chamika Sattambi 9-0-1-41
Darling Batting
Dilan Chandima c: Sean Mason b: Naditha Tissera 41
Axel Morton b: Naditha Tissera 47
Lachlan Herring not out 40
Madushanka Ekanayaka b: Naditha Tissera 3
Josh Murphy not out 0
Extras 5
Total 3-136d (31.4 Overs)
Buninyong Bowling: Campbell Palmer 7-0-0-36, Hayden Levens 4-0-0-26, Naditha Tissera11.4-5-3-20, Mitchell Tierney 6-0-0-36, Sean Mason 3-0-15
Buninyong Batting (second innings)
Naditha Tissera c: Lachlan Herring b: Madushanka Ekanayaka 13
Justin Irvin c: Josh Murphy b: Benjamin Longhurst 3
Campbell Palmer c: Drew Lockeb: Chamika Sattambi 16
Brodie Wells b: Madushanka Ekanayaka 2
Mitchell Tierney c: Axel Morton b: Chamika Sattambi 33
Rory Fisher lbw: Benjamin Longhurst 7
Clayton Geddes run out: Chamika Sattambi 12
Harrison Bond run out: Axel Morton, Lachlan Herring 18
Tausif Pattan c: Lachlan Herring b: Madushanka Ekanayaka 5
Sean Mason c: Drew Locke b: Madushanka Ekanayaka 3
Hayden Levens not out 0
Extras 14
Total 126 (45.2 Overs)
Darley Bowling: Madushanka Ekanayaka 17-5-4-27, Benjamin Longhurst 14-3-2-44, Liam Cornford 1-1-0-0, Chamika Sattambi 9.2-0-2-36 , Hasitha Wickramasinghe 3-0-0-6, Dilan Chandima 1-0-0-6
Darley Batting (second innings)
Dilan Chandima c: Rory Fisher b: Hayden Levens 19
Axel Morton c: Naditha Tissera b: Campbell Palmer 0
Lachlan Herring c: Tausif Pattan b: Campbell Palmer 2
Bradley Barnes c: Naditha Tisserab: Campbell Palmer 2
Drew Locke not out 61
Hasitha Wickramasinghe c: Brodie Wells b: Naditha Tissera 23
Josh Murphy not out 9
Extras 9
Total 5-125 (27.3 overs)
Buninyong Bowling: Campbell Palmer 8-1-3-34, Hayden Levens 5-1-1-34, Naditha Tissera 9-2-1-20, Mitchell Tierney 5.3-0-0-34
Mount Clear Batting
Samuel Harris lbw: Connor Ascough 54
Jack Jeffrey b: Angus Jones 9
Thomas Le Lievre c: Armi Wakefield b: Jack Powell 25
Zack Maple run out: Armi Wakefield 45
Jacob Smith c: Daniel Lalor b: Jack Powell 9
Kylan Jans c&b: Connor Ascough 1
Grant Trevenen c: Connor Ascough b: Jack Powell 24
Ajay Mada c: Thomas Wardell b: Connor Ascough 0
Lachlan Payne not out 43
Ashley George c: Thomas Wardell b: Connor Ascough 20
Dylan Hocking b: Connor Ascough 1
Extras 22
Total 253 (71.3 Overs)
Bacchus Marsh Bowling: Jared Taylor 9-0-0-40, Angus Jones 5-2-1-15, Thomas Wardell 2-0-0-14, Connor Ascough18.3-5-5-48, Armi Wakefield 11-1-0-33, Jack Powell17.4-5-3-47, Nick Strangio4.2-0-27, Daniel Lalor 4-0-0-20
Bacchus Marsh Batting (first innings)
Alex Porter c: Jacob Smith b: Ajay Mada 0
Nick Strangio c: Thomas Le Lievre b: Zack Maple 14
Jared Taylor c: Zack Maple b: Ajay Mada 14
James Lidgett c: Samuel Harris b: Ajay Mada 16
Daniel Lalor lbw: Ajay Mada 16
Taeje Baker b: Lachlan Payne 1
Connor Ascough lbw: Ajay Mada 1
Thomas Wardell c: Jacob Smith b: Ajay Mada 7
Angus Jones c: Kylan Jans b: Dylan Hocking 8
Armi Wakefield not out 4
Jack Powell c: Thomas Le Lievre b: Dylan Hocking 0
Extras 5
Total 101 (43.1 Overs)
Mount Clear Bowling: Ajay Mada 15-8-6-23, Grant Trevenen 12-3-0-26, Zack Maple 3-0-1-18, Ashley George 8-3-0-16, Lachlan Payne 4-0-1-12, Dylan Hocking 1.1-0-2-5
Bacchus Marsh Batting (second innings)
Alex Porter c: Jacob Smith b: Ajay Mada 4
Nick Strangio c&b: Ajay Mada 2
James Lidgett not out 41
Daniel Lalor b: Ajay Mada 0
Taeje Baker c: Jacob Smith b: Grant Trevenen 0
Connor Ascough st: Jacob Smith b: Dylan Hocking 5
Thomas Wardell c: ? b: Thomas Le Lievre 17
Jared Taylor not out 28
Total: 6-104 (39 overs)
Mount Clear Bowling: Ajay Mada 5.3-3-3-10, Grant Trevenen 9-2-1-34, Ashley George 9-3-0-12, Lachlan Payne 2-0-0-3, Dylan Hocking 3-0-1-9, Thomas Le Lievre 6-0-1-12, Kylan Jans 1-0-0-9, Samuel Harris 1-1-0-0, Jack Jeffrey 1-0-0-8, Jacob Smith 1-0-0-3
Brown Hill Batting
Nathan Porter c: Dylan York b: Sajith Dissanayaka 60
Martin Porter lbw: Luke Corden 16
Ryan Knowles c: Daniel Scott b: Sajith Dissanayaka 32
Akila Lakshan c: Zac Hunter b: Jake Scott 59
Jason Knowles lbw: Sajith Dissanayaka 1
Lahriu Gunasinhage c: Daniel Scott b: Sajith Dissanayaka 60
Viraj Pushpakumara c: Sam Peters b: Sajith Dissanayaka 8
Reece Wynd not out 40
Shashi Fernando c: Daniel Scott b: Dylan York 0
Jaxon Thomas b: Dylan York 2
Byron Wynd not out 7
Extras 9
Total 9-294 (80 Overs)
Naps-Sebas Bowling: Luke Corden 22-5-1-64, Dylan York 11-1-2-37, Zac Healy 11-1-0-40, Zac Hunter 6-1-0-21, Sajith Dissanayaka 22-1-5-90, Jake Scott 8-1-1-35
Naps-Sebas Batting
Sajith Dissanayaka c: Shashi Fernando b: Viraj Pushpakumara 42
Nathan Doonan b: Jason Knowles 30
Daniel Scott b: Jason Knowles 3
Luke Corden c: Reece Wynd b: Lahriu Gunasinhage 35
Corey Hucker b: Lahriu Gunasinhage 37
Zac Hunter c: Byron Wynd b: Ryan Knowles 14
Tom Appleton b: Viraj Pushpakumara 10
Sam Peters lbw: Ryan Knowles 7
Dylan York c: ? b: Viraj Pushpakumara 0
Jake Scott c: Shashi Fernando b: Viraj Pushpakumara 1
Zac Healy not out 2
Extras 2
Total 183 (60.5 Overs)
Brown Hill Bowling: Byron Wynd 3-0-0-29, Viraj Pushpakumara 21.5-9-4-54, Shashi Fernando 6-2-0-14, Jason Knowles 7-0-2-30, Jaxon Thomas 7-0-0-34, Lahriu Gunasinhage 7-2-2-12, Ryan Knowles 9-4-2-9
LADDER
GOLDEN POINT 54, EAST BALLARAT 49, BALLARAT-REDAN 48, MOUNT CLEAR 42, Wendouree 37, Darley 28, Bacchus Marsh 24, Brown Hill 18, Naps-Sebas 6, Buninyong 6
