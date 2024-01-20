Four cars damaged after SUV careens down Barkly Street

At least four cars have been damaged after a driver ploughed down Barkly Street in Golden Point, hitting cars along the way before crashing head-on into a tree.
The crash occurred at about 1.57pm on Saturday, January 20, with CFA, police and ambulance in attendance.
Barkly Street between Eastwood Street and Haymes Crescent has been closed as crews work to clear away the damage from the incident.
A power pole has also been knocked over near the roundabout on the corner of Grant and Barkly streets.
It is understood the driver of a white SUV had a medical episode behind the wheel in the lead up to the incident.
The driver and a passenger have been taken by ambulance to the hospital. There were no life threatening injuries.
CFA arrived at the scene at 2.03pm, which has since been declared safe.
A section of Barkly Street near the Canadian Creek has been closed to traffic.
