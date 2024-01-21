The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Boulders installed outside of Daylesford beer garden fatal crash site

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New protective boulders at the Daylesford Royal Hotel. Picture by Alex Dalziel
New protective boulders at the Daylesford Royal Hotel. Picture by Alex Dalziel

Protective boulders have been installed at the site of a fatal crash which left five people dead and six injured in Daylesford.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.