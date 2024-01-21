The Courier
Court

Alleged thief chased by property owner minutes after torching car

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 22 2024 - 4:00am
Connor Mulcahy in 2020. Picture supplied
Connor Mulcahy in 2020. Picture supplied

A rural property owner has given chase to an alleged thief who made off with his car just minutes after setting fire to a vehicle he had stolen earlier.

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

