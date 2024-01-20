Infant dies at Alfredton home

A baby has died at an Alfredton home on Saturday night on January 20.
The incident occurred in a laneway off Canopy Avenue.
Paramedics were called to the scene shortly before 8.45pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said three units attended, comprising two MICA units and the Mt Rowan Advanced Life Support unit.
Emergency services performed CPR on the baby, who died at the scene.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman confirmed that police were yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the baby's death.
On Sunday morning, the lane was cordoned off at both ends.
MORE TO COME.
