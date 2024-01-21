The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Distracted driver causes car to flip in Soldiers Hill crash

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated January 21 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver distraction was believed to have been the cause of a car crash at the corner of Lydiard Street North and Gregory Street, Soldiers Hill on Sunday, January 21. Picture by Kate Healy
Driver distraction was believed to have been the cause of a car crash at the corner of Lydiard Street North and Gregory Street, Soldiers Hill on Sunday, January 21. Picture by Kate Healy

Police are reminding drivers to focus on the road at all times to avoid distraction after a car flipped onto its roof in a crash in Soldiers Hill on Sunday, January 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.