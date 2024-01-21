Distracted driver causes car to flip in Soldiers Hill crash

Police are reminding drivers to focus on the road at all times to avoid distraction after a car flipped onto its roof in a crash in Soldiers Hill on Sunday, January 21.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Lydiard Street North and Gregory Street about 9.42am.
Ballarat Highway Patrol Senior Constable Aaron Birrell said driver distraction contributed to the crash.
"Her vehicle hit a parked car, resulting in her car flipping on its roof," Senior Constable Birrell said.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the patient in her 20s suffered upper body injuries and was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
It follows a crash in Golden Point on Saturday, January 20, after a medical episode caused the driver of a vehicle to crash into four parked cars and knock down a light pole on Barkly Street.
Distracted driving has been a key focus for police on Victoria's roads, with police launching a number of road blitz's in recent years.
Drivers caught breaking mobile phone or other device rules while driving can receive a fine of $555 and four demerit points.
