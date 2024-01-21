NSW raider Kanena Provlima captures Ballarat Pacing Cup

New South Wales trainer KerryAnn Morris has her eyes firmly fixed on the AG Hunter Cup after snaring the $100,000 DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup with Kanena Provlima.
The eight-year-old led all-the-way in the group 2 feature on Saturday night to push himself into the leading contenders for a start in the $500,000 Hunter Cup at Melton on February 3.
Goulburn Valley-based reinsman David Moran kicked Kanena Provlima ($4) clear at the top of the home straight, enabling him hold out hometown hope Beyond Delight ($5.50) for Emma Stewart by 5.7m, with another NSW visitor Cya Art ($7) a close up third.
Favourite Catch A Wave ($3.30) was fourth after settling back in the field.
Catch A Wave moved around the field down the back straight to loom up on the hometurn, but a lack of racing took a toll in the closing stages.
Morris said winning the Ballarat Pacing Cup was among her bigger thrills in her career, putting it down to a big team effort.
She said despite doing a lot of travelling of late Kanena Provlima continued to improve.
Morris said after spending time in Victoria she would now head home with him and prepare for what hopefully would be a Hunter Cup start.
Kanena Provlima arrived in Victoria after a strong showing in the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship in Queensland in early December - reaching the final.
He gave notice of being prominent in Ballarat with a second in the Shepparton Cup the previous week.
Kanena Provlima was one of two runners for Morris in the Cup. She took the drive on Petes Said So, which finished sixth.
While it was the first win in the race for Morris, it was Moran's second. He took Lochinvar Art to victory in 2021.
Kanena Provlima also completed a running double for Moran, who also won on Invitation Only ($6) in the DecoGlaze Mirror Splashbacks Pace.
While Kanena Provlima took out the headline race, champion trotter Just Believe stole the show and won over a bumper crowd at Bray Raceway with another stirring win in the group 2 $50,000 The Knight Pistol.
Just Believe ($1.28 favourite) stretched his winning sequence to six as he discarded his rivals with ease in a track record mile rate of 1:57 for 2200m.
Trained by Jess Tubbs at Myrniong and driven by Greg Sugars, Just Believe landed in his customary position of outside the leader and ran away with ease by 3.9m.
French import Callmethebreeze ($13) ran an encouraging second for Cardigan trainer Anton Golino in his first Australian start, while Keayang Ignite ($26) was third.
Sugars is running out of superlatives to describe Just Believe, which keeps delivering. The eight-year-old is unbeaten in six starts since returning from a campaign in Sweden midway through last season.
Sugars and connections are now starting to weigh up whether to return to Sweden this year or tackle a series of rich races in New Zealand.
In the meantime, Just Believe will not go to the $300,000 Great Southern Star at Melton on February 3, with heats and final on the same night.
BALLARAT PACING CUP
4.00 KANENA PROLIMA (David Moran)
5.50 BEYOND DELIGHT (James Herbertson)
7.00 CYA ART (Greg Sugars)
THEN FOLLOWED
3.30 fav Catch A Wave
8.50 Mach Dan
9.00 Petes Said So
126 Ultimate Vinnie
141 Platinum Stride
23.00 Hurricane Harley
151 Kosimo
101 Bulletproof Boy
201 Kendys Butterfly
