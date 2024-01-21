The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Review

NSW raider Kanena Provlima captures Ballarat Pacing Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
January 21 2024 - 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New South Wales trainer KerryAnn Morris with her DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup winner Kanena Provlima. Picture by Bianca Brehaut.
New South Wales trainer KerryAnn Morris with her DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup winner Kanena Provlima. Picture by Bianca Brehaut.

New South Wales trainer KerryAnn Morris has her eyes firmly fixed on the AG Hunter Cup after snaring the $100,000 DecoGlaze Ballarat Pacing Cup with Kanena Provlima.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.