BHBR TUESDAY PENNANT | Top teams to test early finals form

When you get late into a competition in any sport, often you find games that will have little consequence on the overall season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But it's not the case on Tuesday as the two best teams in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant competition go head-to-head for top spot on the ladder.
Webbcona travels to City Oval knowing a win will send it to the top of the table. For City Oval, a victory will give it breathing space of more than a game as it looks to chase another midweek title.
When these sides met earlier in the season, only one shot separated the sides, City Oval holding on for a thrilling 56-55 win. Expect more of the same as these two sides battle it out for supremacy again.
The other match that looks likely to have a big baring on the make-up of the finals is the game between Buninyong and Creswick. While Creswick finds itself just inside the top four on 126 points, Buninyong sits in fifth on 121. The team that wins here will get a huge lift in the race over the coming month for the last positions in the finals race.
Midlands should be confident of getting the job done at home against a BMS sidew which has struggled for consistency all season. A solid victory could cement Midlands' place in the top four and put it within striking distance of whoever loses between City Oval and Webbcona.
Other matches this round see Victoria at home to Central Wendouree and Sebastopol hosting Learmonth.
Midlands v BMS
City Oval v Webbcona
Victoria v Cent. Wend
Sebastopol v Learmonth
Buninyong v Creswick
CITY OVAL, 146 points, +153, Webbcona 146, +146, CRESWICK 126, -24, MIDLANDS 122, +49, Buninyong 121, +111, Learmonth 93, -87, Victoria 82, -27, Sebastopol 71, -130, Central Wendouree 69, -49, BMS 64, -142
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.