Delacombe house sustains serious damage in Saturday night fire

A fire has significantly damaged a home in Delacombe with its residents forced to move into temporary accommodation.
Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA firefighters were called to Bareena Court, off of Leawarra Crescent, just before 9pm on Saturday, January 20.
The first truck arrived at 9.04pm to find the 20 by 15 metre single-storey, brick home well alight.
The blaze was deemed under control at 9.34pm and a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said the fire was contained to the main living area.
There were no reports of injuries.
On Sunday morning, the property was cordoned off by police tape while offices guarded the scene.
The FRV spokesperson said the cause was not yet known.
It was a busy weekend for emergency services in Ballarat, who also attended two crashes - one in Golden Point on Saturday afternoon and one in Soldiers Hill on Sunday morning.
Police and paramedics were also called to an Alfredton home after following reports a baby was unresponsive on Saturday night. The baby sadly died despite attempts to revive him.
