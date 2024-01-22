The Courier
Young Ballarat surfer Campbell Belcher back on the waves

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
January 22 2024 - 4:35pm
Campbell Belcher

Young Ballarat surfer Campbell Belcher has taken his first steps into a surfing career, competing in his first competition for the year at the Torquay Board Riders Club at Jan Juc Beach at the weekend.

General news and sports journalist

