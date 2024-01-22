Young Ballarat surfer Campbell Belcher back on the waves

Young Ballarat surfer Campbell Belcher has taken his first steps into a surfing career, competing in his first competition for the year at the Torquay Board Riders Club at Jan Juc Beach at the weekend.
Competing in tough three foot waves, the 12-year-old made the semi-finals after the second heat, picking up two good waves late in the 20-minute heat
But he was no match for the surfers with the local knowledge, missing out on a place in the final.
"it was a disappointing finish to the event, but I learning more about where to take off and what waves to catch. It was a great chance to compete against the older boys," he said.
"We had another 6am start out of Ballarat heading down the beach listening to AC/DC's "Hells Bells" in Dad's ute.
"I'm looking forward to the next event and working on sitting deeper inside the peak to catch the higher scoring bigger set waves."
Living in Ballarat, Campbell is unable to train regularly with the local board riders in Torquay, but is becoming more confident in the Surf Coast conditions.
Campbell and his family will fly up to Coolangatta over Easter to match his skills against the local Gold Coast groms at Snapper Rocks.
