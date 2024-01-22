The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fastest runners to be invited to the 100 yard dash at country titles

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
January 22 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Armani Anderson has made huge gains this season and will be one of the favourites for the invitational 100 yard dash on Saturday night. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat's Armani Anderson has made huge gains this season and will be one of the favourites for the invitational 100 yard dash on Saturday night. Picture by Adam Trafford

The fastest nine men and nine women, of all ages, will be given a chance to break the magical 10 second barrier at the Victorian Country Championships on Saturday evening, with the Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre to run special invitational race of 100 yards (91 metres).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.