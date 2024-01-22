Fastest runners to be invited to the 100 yard dash at country titles

The fastest nine men and nine women, of all ages, will be given a chance to break the magical 10 second barrier at the Victorian Country Championships on Saturday evening, with the Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre to run special invitational race of 100 yards (91 metres).
The likes of Ballarat sprinters Cooper Sherman and Armani Anderson are likely to qualify for the race which will pit the nine fastest seeded times from the 100m races earlier in the carnival, regardless of their age
Sherman and Anderson are seen as the leading chances in their respective sprint races and it is hoped they will be able to compete in the one-off event. Sherman confirmed at the weekend he would take part should he qualify.
It's a near winner-take-all event, with the champion to receive a $300 voucher from Lake Eyewear, runner-up a $75 meat tray from Midvale Quality Meats and third placing to receive a $50 voucher for the Golden Point Hotel.
Sherman said he was hoping for a time of about 9.7 seconds for the race, admitting the idea of seeing a sub-10 second run on the scoreboard was enticing, regardless of the slightly shorter distance. A time in the 9.6 to 9.7 seconds would give him the Ballarat 100-yard record.
The Victoria Country Championships are held on a three-year rotational basis, with this year's event to be held at Llanberris Reserve.
The event will be held across three big days and nights, starting on Friday afternoon with competition through to 10pm both Friday and Saturday.
The women's elite invitational will be run at 6.30pm on Saturday, while the men's elite will be run around 6.35pm after the women's event.
The final field will be announced by Friday afternoon.
