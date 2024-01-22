Wholesome fun at King Island as McEvoy-Mitchell colours go back-to-back

For the second successive year, the McEvoy-Mitchell colours have taken the bragging rights at the Miners Rest Cup at King Island, producing a thrilling photo-finish result and also surviving a protest to take the $30,000 race.
The race is sponsored each year by Ballarat trainers, with four-year-old mare Wholesome, who was prepared on King Island by trainer Robert Keys, taking out this year's event, by officially just .1 of a length.
Ridden to centimetre perfection by jockey Tommy Doyle, who himself made it back-to-back successes in the race, Wholesome just stretched out on the line to defeat Mayoral Privileges with Southern Jewell finishing third.
"It's a great effort to go back-to-back," he said. "It's a great effort by the trainer to get her fresh enough to run over the 1400m. I know he's had her in the ocean to keep her fresh and healthy - he got her just right for the day.
"We didn't expect to get it again, but it's lovely to win it a second time."
Keys said he wasn't sure how his mare would fare given she had been sore in recent weeks.
"In all honesty, I didn't know how we'd go today, she's been really sore, so we've had her in the sea the last couple of weeks," he said.
"It's not really her pet distance, she seems to want 1800m up to 2200m, so she's done an incredible job.
"I loved it last year, I've only ever won a race on King Island, that's all I've ever desired, to win one on King Island, so to win this twice, there's only ever been two of them and we've got both.
"This concept has brought a lot to King Island racing, it's brought a big crowd, we're really appreciative of those who have brought the money across. For everyday, we know this could be it, so we enjoy the spoils."
