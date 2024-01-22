The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wholesome fun at King Island as McEvoy-Mitchell colours go back-to-back

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 22 2024 - 12:53pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Tommy Doyle celebrates his win in the Miners Rest Cup with a shoey. Picture King Island Races/Facebook
Jockey Tommy Doyle celebrates his win in the Miners Rest Cup with a shoey. Picture King Island Races/Facebook

For the second successive year, the McEvoy-Mitchell colours have taken the bragging rights at the Miners Rest Cup at King Island, producing a thrilling photo-finish result and also surviving a protest to take the $30,000 race.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.