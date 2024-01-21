The Courier
Sherman sizzling in lead-up to Victorian Country Championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 22 2024 - 9:50am, first published 9:06am
Cooper Sherman is injury free and flying into 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat's Cooper Sherman has run the quickest 100m time by an Australian so far this year with a blistering time of 10.45 seconds in Saturday's AVSL meeting in Ballarat.

General news and sports journalist

