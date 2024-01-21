Sherman sizzling in lead-up to Victorian Country Championships

Ballarat's Cooper Sherman has run the quickest 100m time by an Australian so far this year with a blistering time of 10.45 seconds in Saturday's AVSL meeting in Ballarat.
Just days before the city plays host to the Victorian Country Championships, the 20-year-old Australian representative at the World Youth Games destroyed his opposition with the quickest Australian time run this year to date.
His time was a personal best by .11 of a second. The 20-year-old has eyes on a mark on going even faster at next weekend's titles.
"My previous one was 10.56 seconds, but I thought at the time when I did that it was a very lucky time and it was a long time ago as well.
"So it's pleasing to know that I can get faster than I was before and I hope I can just keep getting faster from here now.
"I think it's the quickest time legally so far, I'm not 100 per cent sure though what everyone else is up to at the moment."
He then backed up that performance with a win in the 400m in a time of 46.80 seconds, again beating his personal best and also bettering his time from the World under-20 championships.
Again, his time was quickest by any Australian athlete so far this year.
"That was really pleasing, it's also a Ballarat open record and a personal best," he said.
Sherman who had a few injuries with hamstrings in the past said his sudden burst of speed had come about from a change in mindset, focusing purely on positivity when he runs
"I've got some real motivation at the moment, I've been working harder and doing absolutely everything I can. I think the results are starting the pay off again," he said.
"I had some more psychological problems with my hamstring, I was kind of always concerned about hurting it, but now I've got it under control, so I can really go as hard as I can and push myself.
"It is mostly a mental thing. I've torn it three times before, I was really worried about it, I had to change my mental approach to it. It's really about positive talking, I try and think to myself, "I feel good, I feel great, I'm going to do great' rather than saying 'my hammy is not going to hurt' just trying to avoid all negative words and believe in myself and my training that I can do it and nothing will go wrong."
This week Sherman has a goal of picking up as many medals as he can as Ballarat hosts the Victorian Country Championships from Friday to Sunday.
However, he knows the competition will be different to any he's faced before
"My goals are personal bests, now I'm in the open men's I could be coming up against anyone, I don't know how hard it will be, so my focus will be to chase the good times," he said.
"I do think there's a quicker time in me (over 100m), because the competition is a bit more competitive than the local events, I'll have that motivation knowing there's faster people around me, hopefully that allows me to go faster."
Of his 400m form, Sherman could, if all goes to plan for the Australian relay squad in coming months, find himself on the plane to Paris for the Olympic games.
The Australian team currently is ranked 33rd in the would, with the top 32 nations invited to compete. Fortunately for the Australians, the countries ahead of them are all in their off-season and will not get any further opportunities to post qualifying times.
"There's the World Relay Championships in the Bahamas in the middle of the year and my best chance will be in the 4x400m (for going to Paris)," he said.
"We haven't qualified yet, so all of us will have to get fast times to have a chance. I'll probably need a time of around 46.3 or something like that, I do think it's possible the way its going."
While Sherman is setting records in the 100m and 400m, it's actually the 200m that looms as his best event.
"My focus is actually the 200m, I'm hoping for a PB in that over the weekend, which if I can get that it will be a Ballarat record," he said. "I think my best form is in the 200m at the moment. My best this season is 21.3, but I'll be aiming for sub-21 seconds."
Sherman has also been running professionally this season, most notably taking a second placing at the Maryborough Gift on January 1.
"I'll definitely be running at Ballarat (February 10 and 11), that will be awesome to do that again," he said. "I'm not sure what I'll be off, I think it'll be around about two metres, but depending on what happens at Ballarat I could go either forward or back at Stawell."
