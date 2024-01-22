Calls for upgrades to dangerous Glen Park corner after another crash

A Glen Park CFA volunteer and resident is calling for a dangerous corner to be made safer after a crash that saw the car's occupants walk away without major injury, despite the vehicle ending up 200 metres in a paddock.
Emergency services, including the Glen Park Fire Brigade, were called to the corner of Clarkes Road and Madderns Road about 5.25pm on Sunday, January 21 after the driver, who was travelling north along Clarkes Road, failed to navigate the sharp turn.
Glen Park Fire Brigade 2nd Lieutenant Brian Webber said the driver also had three children and two dogs in the vehicle.
"He's gone through the intersection at a high rate of speed and he's gone through our fence," Mr Webber said.
"He's gone straight through the gate, miraculously he's managed to squeeze between a 40 foot container and a power pole on the other side of the driveway and he's managed to miss both of them.
"He's gone through a heap of blackberries and rubbish, got airborne over a second fence and then he's landed, crashed into a pine tree that was already laying on the ground and come to rest about 200 metres into the paddock."
The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition for observation following the crash.
"A teenage boy was (also) transported by road to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition with an upper body injury," an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.
"Two other people were assessed at the scene but were not transported to hospital."
Mr Webber said Sunday afternoon's crash was the second on Madderns Road in two weeks and said the corner in question, described as an almost 90-degree turn, needed to be upgraded to prevent further incidents.
"My issue is both of those roads (Clarkes Road and Madderns Road) are 100kmh roads," he said.
"... It is not physically possible to get around that corner at 100kmh, it's more like 40kmh.
"My feeling is it should be a T-intersection. If they dropped the speed limit down and make it a T-intersection where you actually have to physically stop and give way it would stop (more crashes) happening.
"There is plenty of notification that the intersection is coming up."
But Mr Webber said getting changes made has been a problem in the past because of council boundaries.
"It's a bit of a weird one because Clarkes Road is actually the boundary between the City of Ballarat and the Moorabool Shire ... and Maddens Road is actually in Moorabool," he said.
"We've always had a bit of a to-and-fro about who's going to look after the problem. We've managed over the years to get a large chevron sign (yellow sign with black arrow) put there and several of those little yellow chevrons.
"A bit further up Clarkes Road there is a 'slow down' sign."
There are also 40kmh "speed advisory" signs on both roads approaching the turn.
Mr Webber said there has been at least 10 crashes at the intersection in his 38 years living at the property.
Meanwhile, police say the incident is another reminder for drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions.
It comes ahead of Operation Amity, focusing on speeding, impaired drivers, fatigue, distraction and seatbelt compliance during the Australia Day long weekend.
