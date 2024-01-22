The Courier
Roads

Calls for upgrades to dangerous Glen Park corner after another crash

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
January 23 2024 - 5:30am
CFA volunteers Brian and Cheryl Webber are concerned about the safety of a dangerous corner at Clarkes Road, Madderns Road and James Hill Road, Glen Park. Picture by Adam Trafford
CFA volunteers Brian and Cheryl Webber are concerned about the safety of a dangerous corner at Clarkes Road, Madderns Road and James Hill Road, Glen Park. Picture by Adam Trafford

A Glen Park CFA volunteer and resident is calling for a dangerous corner to be made safer after a crash that saw the car's occupants walk away without major injury, despite the vehicle ending up 200 metres in a paddock.

