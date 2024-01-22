Ballarat residents angry after widespread nbn outage continues

A cut data cable has left thousands of Ballarat residents frustrated, angry and left without nbn connectivity since Friday morning.
Impacted residents took to social media over the weekend to report the issue to others and have also been providing updates received from their telcos during the outage.
Two-thousand customers in Alfredton, Winter Valley, Newington and northern parts of Delacombe are impacted, according to an nbn spokesperson.
"There has been an nbn outage in the Ballarat region since Friday following the cut of a data cable that serves the region," the spokesperson said.
"We are working as quickly as possible and expect to progressively restore services throughout the day. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to those impacted.
"Nbn is also working closely with Retail Service Providers by keeping them updated on our progress.
"Impacted customers can check the status of our network (using their mobile phones) https://nbn.tm/networkstatus"
It is not clear how the cable was cut.
