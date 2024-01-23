Cyber predators prompt warning to parents about back-to-school online safety

An "off the chart" increase in sextortion cases, and the sharing of seemingly innocent pictures as children start or head back to school, has prompted cyber safety experts to issue a warning to parents about potentially dangerous online behaviour.
Hundreds of Australian children and adolescents are falling victim to sextortion - where offenders trick or coerce victims into sending sexual images of themselves then black mail them - by overseas crime gangs every month.
But cyber safety expert Susan McLean believes the numbers are far higher, with many going unreported.
"Sextortion would probably be the number one online issue currently," she said.
"There's still grooming, cyber bullying and a whole range of other things, but as far as the criminal side, the volume, the percentage increase we saw last year and the year before - it's off the chart."
During one visit to a Victorian high school last year, while talking to a group of about 180 year 10 students, she discovered four boys had been victims of sextortion the previous weekend, with each case separate to the other.
The Australian Federal Police-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) receives around 300 reports of sextortion targeting children each month, and Australia's eSafety Commissioner received more than 6100 reports during the 2022-23 financial year.
According to the eSafety Commissioner's statistics, men and boys made up almost 90 per cent of sexual extortion reports, with two thirds of victims aged 18 to 24.
After tricking or coercing victims into sending sexual images of themselves, the offenders threaten to share the images unless their demands for money, more graphic content or sexual favours are met.
Ms McLean fears the real number and the real impact of sextortion cases though is far higher.
"Not everything gets reported ... more doesn't get reported than get reported," Ms McLean said.
Cases of sextortion have been linked to suicides and self-harm in Australia and overseas.
"These are organised criminal gangs set up in call centres in Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa."
Ms McLean said most children and adolescents would never see the warnings issued from authorities, and many parents were reluctant to believe their child could fall victim to cyber criminals extorting their children for sexual images.
"There's still a 'not my kid, it wouldn't happen, they wouldn't be that stupid' attitude from parents, so it's like grooming - there's a reluctance to acknowledge it might happen to their child."
Ms McLean said if young people did become a victim of sextortion, immediately ceasing contact with the offender and seeking mental health support were key.
"What I am seeing is that (children) are getting themselves in a mess and trying to fix it themselves by paying, which doesn't work, then going to their parents.
"We've got to switch that around so the minute they realise they've stuffed up and have to follow certain steps, that they tell an adult and not pay because when you pay money ... you show you have a willingness and capacity to pay and they keep at you and at you."
That harassment includes making threats, telling children their life is ruined, and urging victims to end their lives.
"If you are aware of (sextortion) happening to a child, the first step is mental health support. Don't worry about anything else, you need to make an assessment - does the child need to go to ED, do you need to sleep in the room with them, do they need to see a GP ... and once you get that sorted, then go through the technical steps," Ms McLean said.
AFP commander human exploitation Helen Schneider said there were tell-tale signs of sextortion, which every parent and carer needed to know.
"Some warning signs include incoming friend requests from strangers or people pretending to be friends with your child, sudden sexualised questions, conversations, or photos from a random profile, who then ask for some in return," Commander Schneider said.
Getting a direct message on one app, then being asked to continue chatting on a different app could also be a red flag, as well as fake profiles that say their webcam or microphone are not working for video calls/chats to confirm their identity, or fake profiles that say they promise to delete your content.
"We want parents and carers to be alert to the signs, report and seek help and guidance if they have been targeted by offenders," Commander Schneider said.
"If your child is or has been a victim, it is important to stay calm and reassure them that it's not their fault and that there is help available."
If you know someone that has become a victim of sextortion:
Ms McLean urged parents to get digital devices with cameras out of the bedroom and bathroom.
"Good kids can and do make poor choices," she said. "Parents must get digital devices with cameras out of the bedroom and bathroom - that sexy snap to a boyfriend or girlfriend or to groomers will be taken in a bedroom or bathroom."
With students preparing to return to school next week, the AFP have urged parents and carers to take privacy precautions such as removing or blurring school names and logos on uniforms before sharing back-to-school photos online.
"We have seen instances of otherwise innocent images being used in child exploitation material or offenders using information from photos, such as school uniforms, to identify and groom children," Commander Schneider said.
"While these incidents are rare, they do happen, which is why we are urging families to be proactive with online safety and keep their information safe."
Commander Schneider said parents could easily edit the logos of their children's uniforms to hide the name of the school, and conduct a privacy check which should include:
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14, or Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)
