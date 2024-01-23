The Courier
Cyber predators prompt warning to parents about back-to-school online safety

MS
By Michelle Smith
January 24 2024 - 5:30am
Experts believe the real number of young people falling victim to sextortion is far higher than the thousands of cases reported to authorities each year.
An "off the chart" increase in sextortion cases, and the sharing of seemingly innocent pictures as children start or head back to school, has prompted cyber safety experts to issue a warning to parents about potentially dangerous online behaviour.

