Police out in force to keep an eye on long weekend drivers

Ballarat police are again urging drivers in the region to slow down, don't drink and drive or drive under the influence of drugs, not be distracted and wear seatbelts while travelling this Australia Day long weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Statewide "Operation Amity" will commence at 12.01am on Thursday, January 25 and end at 11.59pm on Sunday, January 28.
Ballarat Highway Patrol Acting Senior Sergeant Nathan Monteduro said officers would target all factors that contribute to road trauma during the four-day blitz.
"Historically, quarter one is the highest risk period of the year, with March being the month which experiences the highest volume in both regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne," Acting Senior Sergeant Monteduro said.
"January 2023 experienced a particularly high number of fatal collisions - 32 lives lost for that month.
"Speeding, drink-driving and motorcycling are likely to be the prominent issues in quarter one based on existing trends."
He said roads around Ballarat are expected to be busier this weekend as people travel around Victoria.
"People tend to make a longer weekend of it and they travel all over to different locations," Acting Senior Sergeant Monteduro said.
"Obviously Ballarat has got a lot of the main arterial roads as thoroughfares so we definitely see an increase of road users out and about during that time."
He also said people who plan on drinking over the long weekend need to plan how they are going to get home, and not get in the car and drive - even if they think they are not over the blood-alcohol limit.
"Miscalculation of alcohol consumption is one of the most common reasons given to police when drivers are caught over the limit," Acting Senior Sergeant Monteduro said.
"This suggests many people are prepared to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.
"No one knows how much alcohol is going to be too much. Everyone is different, everyone's body is different. Everyone handles their alcohol in a different way.
"If people are planning to have a drink then they need to have a responsible approach to that and they need to think ahead and think about how they are going to be getting home - that shouldn't be behind the wheel themselves putting other road users at risk."
It comes after a busy weekend for police and emergency services in Ballarat over the weekend after a crash in Barkly Street on Saturday afternoon, and two on Sunday - distraction causing one driver to hit a parked car in Soldiers Hill, with the driver's vehicle landing on its roof.
In another crash at Glen Park, four people escaped serious injury after the driver failed to navigate a sharp turn and crashed 200 metres into a paddock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.