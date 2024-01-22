Perth to host Road Nationals cycling until 2027

Perth is the new home of the cycling's Road Nationals with AusCycling confirming Western Australian capital will host the event for the next three years.
Initially, it was believed the event, which for the past 18 years has been held in Ballarat, would be alternated between a range of venues over the coming years, however AusCycling has chosen to keep the event in Perth in the short term, signing a contract until 2027.
The decision will be seen as a blow for the eastern states and other venues such as Brisbane, which hosts the Olympic Games in 2032 and Wollongong, which hosted the World Cycling Championships in 2022, which all would have considered themselves a chance of hosting the event, before a potential return to Ballarat.
AusCycling said in a press release that the feature event of the RoadNats would be racing around the iconic Kings Park.
"Following an exhaustive search for a venue that would both excite fans and challenge some of the world's best riders, AusCycling has chosen to partner with the WA Government, through Tourism WA and the City of Perth to take the Championships to the City of Light between 2025-2027," it said.
"While the event will include multiple competitions across juniors, para-cycling, mass-participation and elite, the highlight will be the arrival of high-octane racing in the iconic Kings Park.
"We are thrilled to present some of the best athletes in the world to some of the best sports fans in the world in the heart of Perth," AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner said.
"Running the road races through such an iconic location is a privilege and a perfect way to showcase this beautiful city to the rest of Australia and a huge international broadcast audience."
Ballarat has hosted the RoadNats for the past 18 consecutive years, all up hosting 21 events. The Friday night January criterium event had become a staple of Ballarat's sporting landscape, with the weekend road races up the iconic Mount Buninyong another of the highlights.
This year's road races saw a thrilling victory to Ruby Roseman-Gannon in a 11-strong spring finish in the women's road race, while Luke Plapp took out his third successive men's road race, after he and teammate Chris Harper cleared out from the rest of the field with more than 100km to go, the pair crossing the line more than six minutes ahead of the chasing pack.
