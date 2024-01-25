Style meets sustainability in Smythesdale

This brand new house sits on a generous 917 square metre block, promising a lifestyle of luxury and sustainability.
With an impressive energy efficiency rating of 7, everything from a 5kw solar system, to energy-efficient lighting, double glazing and well-insulated walls are in keeping with the house's design to minimise its environmental impact and reduce utility costs.
The heart of the home is a spacious living area that's flooded with natural light and provides the perfect setting for relaxing and family gatherings.
The kitchen is decked out with sleek finishes and energy-efficient appliances, so you can prepare meals for your family and friends while knowing you're minimising your carbon footprint.
Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area is the ideal setting for intimate dinners or casual family meals, with large windows showcasing views of the landscaped garden.
The main suite is a peaceful retreat, with a well-appointed ensuite bathroom and walk-in robe. Two further bedrooms are generously sized, providing comfort and flexibility for family members or guests.
The bathrooms showcase modern elegance with contemporary fixtures and a clean, minimalist design.
With a landscaped front garden, out back is the perfect place to relax, entertain, and connect with nature, with ample space for outdoor activities, or possibility even expand in the future.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this modern, energy-efficient home. Contact the agency to book a viewing, and experience the perfect blend of style, comfort and sustainability.
