Find out when you can get your Guzman y Gomez fix in Ballarat

The frame may be up but there is still a while before a popular Mexican restaurant chain lands in Ballarat.
Construction is progressing at Stockland Wendouree as the Guzman y Gomez Mexican restaurant and drive thru is constructed in the car park alongside Gillies Street North.
Work started on the Wendouree location in August 2023 along with other improvements to the shopping centre.
Originally the restaurant was supposed to be finished by November 2023, but the completion date has been pushed out to the middle of 2024.
In March 2023, planning documents submitted to the City of Ballarat revealed plans for a second GyG location in Sebastopol.
The site is next to the new Coles on 222 Albert Street.
Council's acting development and growth director Joanna Cuscaden said in a statement there were five objects received while the permit application was on public notice.
On September 28 2023 the council approved the permit application as long as some amendments were made and additional plans were submitted.
Work is yet to start on the site.
