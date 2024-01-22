Baby's death 'not suspicious', police confirm

Police have confirmed the death of a two-month-old boy in Alfredton on Saturday evening is not being treated as suspicious.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In a statement on Monday afternoon, officers said the results of a post-mortem have been received.
"The matter is not being treated as suspicious and local police will prepare a report for the Coroner," they said.
Emergency services were called to Swamp Gum Place, off Canopy Avenue, just before 9pm on Saturday, January 20, after reports of an unresponsive baby.
CPR was performed but the baby died at the scene.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said three units attended, comprising two MICA units and the Mt Rowan Advanced Life Support unit.
"Paramedics treated the two-month-old boy, but he sadly died at the scene," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
A number of neighbours along Canopy Avenue, who spoke to The Courier on Sunday, said they heard some yelling about 9pm and saw emergency vehicles arrive.
One resident, who did not want to be named, also said they saw a car race down Canopy Avenue and people get out and start hugging other people.
"I almost started crying," she said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.