The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

He's going nowhere: major change of plan for CHFL star

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 24 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon won the 2023 CHFL premiership. File photo
Gordon won the 2023 CHFL premiership. File photo

Gordon's new coach Brenton Payne has had a season-defining win even before the Eagles' 2024 Central Highlands Football League pre-season hots up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.