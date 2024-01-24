He's going nowhere: major change of plan for CHFL star

Gordon's new coach Brenton Payne has had a season-defining win even before the Eagles' 2024 Central Highlands Football League pre-season hots up.
Two-time premiership coach and key forward Adam Toohey has called off plans to spend a large part of this year overseas and will play the entire season.
Toohey was set to spend up to eight weeks away, but will now be staying home owing to family commitments.
The overseas trip was among the reasons behind his decision to step down from the head coach role at Gordon.
"The plan is to do six to eight weeks in Europe next year so that makes it too difficult to continue coaching," Toohey said on announcing shortly after last season's premiership that he was stepping down.
Having Toohey on board for the whole season is music to Payne's ears.
"It's huge," he said.
He said for starters it had eliminated the need to find a replacement for Toohey through a critical part of the season.
Payne has all but a couple of last season's premiership side re-signed for 2024.
He said the Eagles were well placed.
There is no shortage of depth, with the likes Jarryd Graham (hand), Riely Ranieri (knee) and Daniel Pascoe (hamstring), who were unlucky to miss out on playing in the grand final owing to injury, ready to press their claim to return to the side.
Gordon is striving to be the first team to win three consecutive CHFL premierships, with back-to-back having only been achieved on eight occasions.
Other than the appointment of Payne as non-playing coach at AFL, VFL and BNFNL levels, the Eagles have kept a low profile in the off-season.
They have signed 2022 premiership player Brad Horsham to return from Carisbrook.
