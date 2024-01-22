The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Three men face court on separate charges following Mount Pleasant police raid

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
January 23 2024 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts where three men applied for bail on January 22, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts where three men applied for bail on January 22, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

An "opportunistic" car thief with an extensive history of stealing vehicles was one of three men arrested in a Mount Pleasant police raid last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.