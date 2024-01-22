Three men face court on separate charges following Mount Pleasant police raid

An "opportunistic" car thief with an extensive history of stealing vehicles was one of three men arrested in a Mount Pleasant police raid last week.
Tyson Briggs, Ashley Withling and Mason Quarrell all applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 22, 2024, on separate charges relating to theft, driving and drug possession.
Police raided a house in Mount Pleasant on January 20, arresting the three men for different charges.
According to police, Briggs, 20, was charged with the theft of several vehicles just weeks after being released from prison for the same offence.
On January 11, 2024, Briggs was allegedly driving a stolen Toyota Landcruiser when it was involved in a collision.
Dashcam footage of the incident allegedly showed Briggs fleeing the vehicle after the crash, and his phone was allegedly found connected to the car's Bluetooth when police inspected the scene.
The next day, Briggs was allegedly caught on CCTV stealing another vehicle from McDonald's Sebastopol after the owner had left the keys in the ignition and the engine running.
Briggs was also wanted in relation to multiple car thefts on September 19, 20, and 25, 2023, after forensic identification allegedly connected him to the stolen vehicles.
The 20-year-old was serving a community corrections order [CCO] at the time of the alleged January thefts, after being released from prison on December 21, 2023.
Police opposed Briggs' bail application, stating he had committed offences soon after being released from prison and had breached his CCO.
They said Briggs also suffered from a drug addiction, and they believed he would continue to commit crimes to fund his habit.
Briggs' defence lawyer said their client had a "significant" substance abuse history and needed more time to engage with therapeutic support services.
They described the car thefts as "opportunistic" rather than planned, and said Briggs was now taking responsibility for his past offending.
Magistrate Samantha Poulter said while Briggs had demonstrated he was a risk of reoffending, his crimes hadn't been dangerous to the wider community.
She granted the 20-year-old bail on the conditions he lives with his mother, who supported him in court, and complies with a 9pm to 6am curfew.
I didn't count how many thefts of motor vehicle you've had, but you've had a few, if you have another while on bail or CCO you'll spend a long time [in prison.- Magistrate Samantha Poulter
"I hope the last three days have given you an opportunity for you to think about your future, you have a choice you need to start thinking about," she said.
"I didn't count how many thefts of motor vehicle you've had, but you've had a few, if you have another while on bail or CCO you'll spend a long time [in prison]."
Mason Quarrell, 19, was arrested by police in the same raid on charges relating to a stolen credit card.
A police informant alleged Quarrell took a grey card holder from a car in Mount Clear between January 17 and 18, after which he used the stolen bank card to buy a cherry flavoured vape from Shell Sebastopol, before again using it to buy $68 worth of McDonalds.
Quarrell was also charged with handling stolen goods, after he was allegedly found in possession of a cheque book in the name of the Portland Dog Obedience Group.
In an interview with police, Quarrell allegedly admitted to using the stolen bank cards, but denied any knowledge of the stolen cheque book.
Police opposed Quarrell's application as he was unemployed, had no residence and was using cannabis without having a way to pay for it.
Defence counsel for Quarrell said he should be granted leniency as, at 19-years-old, he was a youthful offender.
You seem to have been able to live most of your life without getting in trouble except for these past four months.- Magistrate Samantha Poulter
They said he also had "some ability" to re-enter the workforce.
Magistrate Poulter granted Quarrell bail on the condition he complies with youth justice directions.
"In some ways I'm giving you the benefit of the doubt, obviously something has been going wrong for you in recent times," she said.
"You seem to have been able to live most of your life without getting in trouble except for these past four months."
Also applying for bail was Ashley Withling, who had allegedly been pursued by police prior to being arrested in the Mount Pleasant raid.
Earlier on January 20, Withling had been allegedly observed by police driving a Holden Astra along South Street in Ballarat, despite being banned from driving.
When police attempted to intercept Withling, he allegedly drove away from them at a high speed, but was arrested later that night while in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.
The police will notice if you get behind the wheel of a car, and you'll be back where you are [now].- Magistrate Samantha Poulter
At the time of his arrest, Withling was on bail for offences including drug possession and car theft.
According to a police informant, Withling has substance abuse issues, doesn't work, and drives to deal with boredom, despite being unlicensed.
Magistrate Poulter granted Withling bail as she said the types of crimes he had committed were becoming less serious, but she warned him not to drive and to seek treatment for his drug problems.
"The police will notice if you get behind the wheel of a car, and you'll be back where you are [now]," she said.
"You need to find a way of managing your immediate desire."
All three men will face further hearings in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in February, 2024.
