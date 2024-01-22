The Courier
The Courier
Road closed after morning crash in Bunkers Hill

Updated January 23 2024 - 8:42am, first published 7:00am
A section of Ballarat-Carngham Road is closed and an Air Ambulance has been dispatched after a serious crash in Bunkers Hill.

