Road closed after morning crash in Bunkers Hill

A section of Ballarat-Carngham Road is closed and an Air Ambulance has been dispatched after a serious crash in Bunkers Hill.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Ballarat Carngham-Road and Finchs Road about 6.15am on Tuesday, January 23, following reports a vehicle had crashed into a power pole.
"Ballarat-Carngham Road, Bunkers Hill ... road closed in both directions near Finchs Road, due to a serious collision," a statement posted on social media from the Department of Transport and Planning said.
"Please avoid the area where possible and follow the direction of emergency services."
A power outage is also affecting the Alfredton, Winter Valley, Haddon, Delacombe, Bunkers Hill, Lucas, Smythes Creek, Ninginbool, Cardigan areas.
MORE TO COME.
