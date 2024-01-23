The Courier
Court

Woman uses axe to defend herself after alleged assault

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
January 23 2024 - 5:00pm
Ballarat Law Courts where a man applied for bail on January 22, 2024, after being arrested for family violence. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts where a man applied for bail on January 22, 2024, after being arrested for family violence. Picture by Adam Trafford

A woman has been forced to use an axe to defend herself after allegedly being punched multiple times in the head by an abusive ex-partner.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

