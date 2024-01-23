Woman uses axe to defend herself after alleged assault

A woman has been forced to use an axe to defend herself after allegedly being punched multiple times in the head by an abusive ex-partner.
A 32-year-old Ballarat man applied for bail in the Magistrates' Court in relation to the attack, which allegedly left his partner with wounds to her body and head, and was in contravention of an existing family violence intervention order.
According to a police summary, on January 8, 2024, the man and his ex-partner began arguing over who would care for one of their children.
The man cannot be named as it may identify the complainant.
At this point the enraged man allegedly pushed the woman to the ground, punched her in the head multiple times and took her phone.
The woman fled to the property's garden where she grabbed an axe to defend herself, but the man allegedly shoved her over again, causing the victim to hit her head.
Police arrested the man, who was allegedly carrying a knife in his waistband, later that day at Delacombe Town Centre.
A subsequent search of the man's bum bag allegedly found the victim's mobile phone, a throwing knife and methamphetamine.
At the time of his arrest, the man was wanted for a further unlawful assault matter for an alleged attack on the same victim, and on careless driving charges related to a motorcycle crash in September 2023.
Magistrate Samantha Poulter said she would grant the man bail as he had stable accommodation in Melbourne, and because he would be unlikely to receive an extended prison term if found guilty.
If there's any more behaviour like this you'll be spending a lot more time in custody.- Magistrate Samantha Poulter
A family violence intervention order was also enforced, where the accused was restricted from going within 500 metres of the woman, or within 200 metres of her work or home address.
"Make no mistake, I'm letting you out on bail, but if there's any more behaviour like this you'll be spending a lot more time in custody," Magistrate Poulter said to the 32-year-old.
"The court will be very serious about your risk in the community if you breach this order.
"There's something to be said for a little distance and time and space between you [and the complainant] for the time being."
The man will return to court on February 19, 2024.
