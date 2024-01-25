Immaculate home in family friendly location

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Nestled in the tranquility of a quiet, family-friendly location, this impeccably constructed residence stands as a testament to superior craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail.
The cherry on top can be found in the fully landscaped rear yard, where a captivating inground salt-chlorinated pool beckons, a refreshing haven for family enjoyment and when friends pop over.
There is also an outhouse with a shower and toilet, which adds practicality to this outdoor oasis, and a garden shed where you can store all your tools and pool toys away from view.
Commanding an expansive allotment of more than 800 square metres, the residence boasts a voluminous open-plan living and dining area, distinguished by lofty ceilings and exposed hardwood beams that create an inviting and spacious ambiance.
Pops of colour have been introduced in a palette that is otherwise neutral, the perfect backdrop for your existing home furnishings.
The kitchen is heart of the home, a haven of culinary delight thanks to the quality appliances and abundant cupboard space.
This well-designed space is a harmonious blend of style and functionality, catering to the needs of discerning home cooks and hungry families alike.
The main suite exudes luxury and proves a private sanctuary for the homeowners, showcasing a walk-in robe, an ensuite and a toilet.
Doors from this bedroom lead to a small separate decked area, with direct access to the pool.
Three additional bedrooms all have built-in robes, providing ample accommodation, while the modern central bathroom, has a separate spa bath, adding a touch of indulgence.
Climate control is seamlessly guaranteed throughout the house, with underfloor zoned heating, ducted gas heating and ducted air conditioning, and a large open wood fire.
Parking is a breeze in the expansive double carport, providing plenty of space for two vehicles.
Green thumbs will love the established gardens, with a range of shrubs, hedges and other plants creating beautiful splashes of greenery.
This is an exceptional property, with a blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality. Prospective buyers are invited to contact the agency for further details and to arrange a viewing.
