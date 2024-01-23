The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

NTFL trio to boost Buninyong's ranks

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 23 2024 - 5:37pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keelan Fejo is returning to Buninyong this season, one of three recruits from the Top End that will join the Bombers. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Keelan Fejo is returning to Buninyong this season, one of three recruits from the Top End that will join the Bombers. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Buninyong has jumped all over a new connection with the Northern Territory Football League to snap up three recruits.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.