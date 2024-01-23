NTFL trio to boost Buninyong's ranks

Buninyong has jumped all over a new connection with the Northern Territory Football League to snap up three recruits.
Former Bomber Keelan Fejo is among the trio making their way to the Central Highlands Football League club. He has been signed along with Wanderers teammates Matthew Motlop and Ankin Lewis.
Buninyong has added what coach Shaun O'Loughlin describes as additional firepower across the board through ties developed by Bomber duo Aiden Domic and Jesse Marshall.
Domic and Marshall each played a handful of games with the Wanderers early in the NTFL season in October and November.
A 10-year and 100-game player with the Wanderers, Fejo, 30, has had a few stints with Buninyong and last played with the club in 2022.
He has spent a large part of his career as a midfielder, but is most likely to play as a small forward to add goalkicking potency.
O'Loughlin said Motlop was a skillful midfielder/half back and Lewis a key defender.
He said Lewis had been targeted as a replacement for the retired David Kelly.
"We need someone to fill the space left by Kelly. They're big shoes to fill," O'Loughlin said.
Motlop has spent his entire football career with the Wanderers, having started as a junior and making his senior debut while still an under-18 in 2017.
He made four appearances with Murray Magpies in the Hume league last season.
Lewis is much travelled.
He spent time as a junior with Hadfield in the Essendon District league and has also had time with the Darwin Buffaloes in the NTFL, Riddell District league club Rockbank and Murray Magpies alongside Motlop last year.
In other good news for Buninyong, Jesse Marshall and Jack Atkinson are set to make returns after injury.
Marshall is getting back close to full fitness after managing just one game in 2023 with ankle trouble.
O'Loughlin said Marshall had adopted a modified training regime, making it possible for him to get back on the field for six games with the Wanderers.
Atkinson did not play at all last year as a result of a knee reconstruction, having been injured in the last home and away round of 2022.
O'Loughlin said having Marshall and Atkinson back was the equivalent of two quality recruits.
Buninyong missed finals last year after reaching an elimination final in 2022 with a late charge.
