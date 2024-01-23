Premiership player returning to CHFL

A premiership player is returning to a Central Highlands Football League powerhouse this year.
Brad Horsham will be back with Gordon after one season with Carisbrook in the Maryborough Castlemaine league.
He played the opening seven games with the Redbacks before having back troubles.
Horsham was part of the Eagles' 2022 premiership side and one of only a few departures after the drought-breaking grand final win.
He first joined Gordon in 2019 after lengthy stays with Geelong West and Geelong Amateurs.
New Gordon non-playing coach Brenton Payne said Horsham's return added further depth to the Eagles list.
"We have a great squad," he told The Courier.
He is the first recruit announced by the back-to-back premier, but Payne has not ruled out a late acquisition.
Payne confirmed all but a couple of last season's premiership side had re-signed, which means veterans such as Luke and Mark Gunnell, Tye Murphy and Mick Nolan are set to go around again.
Gordon resumes pre-season training at its home ground on Wednesday, January 31.
The Eagles have scheduled two practice matches.
Payne will get his first chance to formally coach Gordon against Point Cook on Saturday, March 16, and then against Bannockburn on Saturday, March 23.
The CHFL home and away season starts on Saturday, April 13, with Gordon facing Dunnstown at home first-up when it will unfurl its second premiership flag in a row.
