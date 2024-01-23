The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

Premiership player returning to CHFL

DB
By David Brehaut
January 23 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premiership player returning to CHFL
Premiership player returning to CHFL

A premiership player is returning to a Central Highlands Football League powerhouse this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.