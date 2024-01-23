Jarrod Joyce trades shots with world No.1 at Australian Open

Lal Lal teenager Jarrod Joyce was over the moon when he received the news he had a berth in the Australian Open junior boys' doubles main draw.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
There was no hiding the excitement when it was confirmed that he and fellow Australian Rohan Hazratwala had secured a wildcard for the tournament.
"I grew up watching the Australian Open," he said.
"I think I've been to it every year of my life.
"You always dream of playing there - even juniors, even doubles."
Little did Joyce know at that stage though how big his Australian Open experience would eventually play out to be.
As big as being on court in the doubles was, it was only part of the Damascus College Year 12 student's week at Melbourne Park.
In what Joyce described as a once in lifetime opportunity, he was enlisted as a practice partner for world number one Novak Djokovic - all down to him being a left-hander.
Joyce said the main draw players were always keen to have a hit-up with a left-hander in readiness for a match against a left-hander.
He said he had already had hit-ups with Ben Shelton from the United States and Hubert Hurkacz from Poland - both in the top 20 in the world - when the call came through to be part of a practice session with Djokovic.
"It was a last-minute call-up. I thought I was going to hit up with world number five (Audrey) Rublev when the call came. It was a shock," he said.
"It was awesome."
He spent an hour on court with Djokovic.
"That was long enough. I was gassed. He's the GOAT. It was so intense," he said.
"It was so exciting to see him do his thing from the other side of the net.
"It's probably a once in a lifetime opportunity. Something I will never forget."
With this under his belt, he had a couple of days to prepare for his doubles match on Monday, in which he and Hazratwala faced Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, of Finland, and Jan Kumstat, of the Czech Republic.
Joyce and Hazratwala started impressively, winning the first set 6-1.
They were still right in the contest at 3-all in the second, but then Kjaer and Kumstat stepped it up and changed the complexion of the match - winning the second set 6-3 and clinching the opening round match in the tiebreak 10-8.
Joyce said as disappointing as it was to lose, it had been an "awesome" experience.
"It was unreal to be there. Such a good experience. I enjoyed every moment of it," he said.
"In the end there wasn't much more we could do. They were playing too well.
"They brought a different level late in the second set."
IN THE NEWS
Joyce said the whole Australian Open experience had been great.
"The crowd was great, We had a lot of support. We enjoyed everything about it and had such a good time," he said.
"I tried to take in every moment. It's something you can't really imagine until you've done it."
As tough as his playing schedule has been on the back of a back injury with a lead-up tournament and Australian Open qualifying at Traralgon, Joyce has little time for rest.
With the pursuit of ranking points important as sets his sights on making it to the main singles draws of other major tournament junior events, he now heads to Brisbane for a couple of tournaments.
His mother Rochelle Joyce said it was a tough pathway for a youngster striving to one day become a professional on the world circuit.
She said combining training and travel commitments from a country base as well as undertaking studies was demanding.
He attends Damascus as much as possible, but when he cannot be on campus undertakes his studies online.
It is an important year of schooling, with a successful Year 12 required to meet entry requirements into college in the United States.
He sees time in the US college tennis system as an important stepping stone onto the professional circuit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.