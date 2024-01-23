It's a dog's day for research walk - here's how to get involved

You and your four-legged best friend can sign up to be a part of Fiona Elsey's Cycle Classic, with the PETstock walk back this February to raise money for cancer research.
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute are holding the PETstock 6km Lake Walk so everyone can join in for the Ballarat Cycle Classic, even if you're not a cyclist.
The walk will be held on Sunday, February 18 at 9.30am at Lake Wendouree.
This event will be just one of many over the weekend of February 17 to 18, which aims to raise $250,000 for cancer research.
PETstock staff member Tilly Coutts said joining up for a walk for the Ballarat Cycle Classic was a "no brainer".
"This is something really close to our founders, Shane and David Young's heart," she said.
"They have been involved for many years now."
Ms Coutts said dogs can be family members, so this way the whole family can get involved in raising funds for cancer research.
"We know having dogs by our sides is really special," she said.
FECRI's marketing manager Sarah Stapleton said anyone can join in for the walk - families, friends, dog-walkers, pram pushers - it makes the event more accessible for all.
"One hundred per cent of all registrations and donations from this weekend in February goes directly into our research here at Ballarat," she said.
The research focuses on immunology - FECRI is a internationally-recognised, credible research facility based in Ballarat.
The Cycle Classic also features road rides ranging from a lap of the lake to 160km loops in the countryside, as well as the popular gravel grind and plenty more.
