Streetscape update a part of bringing this 'left behind' suburb up to speed

A million-dollar project in Sebastopol is ready to move forward.
The City of Ballarat council has sought contracts for a major update to the streetscape in Sebastopol.
The updated streetscape plans include accessibility and pedestrian works at the Albert Street and Victoria Street roundabout.
The works will take place from the north of Birdwood Avenue to Ophir Street.
The update had been announced in 2022, with community consultation running in July 2023, which council said gave "valuable feedback in order to finalise the designs ready for construction."
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it is great to have the locals' feedback on how to improve the precinct.
"This is an important project for the area of Sebastopol, that will enhance the already bustling area for visitors and locals alike and make it an even more inviting place to shop and visit," he said.
Residents, traders and visitors were given opportunities to provide feedback which would finalise the design.
Key areas of importance included pedestrian connections, outdoor dining and seating, landscaping, and beautification of the area, as well as safety for cyclists.
The plans now include details such as:
The works are anticipated to start in April at the earliest and will last eight to 12 weeks.
The works are not expected to impact businesses or roads, with majority of the construction happening on road shoulders and footpaths, allowing people to continue to go about their daily business in Sebastopol.
The $924,000 Streetscape Project is being delivered thanks to a state government funding commitment, from the $5 million Spotlight on Sebastopol project.
Other projects include a community garden in connection with Phoenix Community College.
The $5 million revitalisation fund for Sebastopol was announced in 2019 in an effort to invest in the suburb, which the state government admitted had been left behind as Ballarat continues to expand.
Regional Development Minister Gayle Tierney welcomed the project.
"We're proud to support plans to transform this vibrant precinct in Sebastopol into a more accessible, safer and environmentally-friendly neighbourhood - we encourage all eligible companies to apply for the tenders," she said.
