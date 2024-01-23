The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Streetscape update a part of bringing this 'left behind' suburb up to speed

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated January 23 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Design of the streetscape.
Design of the streetscape.

A million-dollar project in Sebastopol is ready to move forward.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.