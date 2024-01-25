Strategic position in great location

Colliers Ballarat is thrilled to present 107B Hertford Street, Sebastopol to the market for sale.
Located in one of Ballarat's busiest growth corridors, this property is a remarkable opportunity to acquire an outstanding development site with exceptional exposure, boasting more than 30 metres of frontage to Glenelg Highway, making it an ideal site to capitalise on the prime location (STCA).
Situated on a generous parcel of Industrial 1 zoned land totalling 2135 square metres (approx.), this property provides ample space for any potential buyer to utilise.
Positioned within the Sebastopol industrial and retail precinct, a pivotal area for Ballarat's western growth corridor, and gateway to Ballarat from Geelong and the Otway region.
The surrounding area is a mixture of industrial, retail, hospitality and medical companies, ranging from national brands to iconic local businesses.
This is an exceptional opportunity not to be missed. Contact the agency today to discuss this rare opportunity.
