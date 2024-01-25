The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Strategic position in great location

Updated January 25 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strategic position in great location
Strategic position in great location
  • 107B Hertford Street, Sebastopol
  • 2135 square metres (approx.)
  • $1.5 million + GST
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agent: Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is thrilled to present 107B Hertford Street, Sebastopol to the market for sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.