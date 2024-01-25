How becoming a parent set Dee Honeychurch on a new path in life

Since her daughter Emma was diagnosed as having had a stroke before she was born, Dee Honeychurch (Banks) has advocated to improve the lives of childhood stroke victims.
In the early days when she was struggling to find support for Emma, now 8, and their family, she realised the lack of information and services available.
Ms Honeychurch (Banks) co-founded Little Stroke Warriors, an online support group, in 2017 which became part of the Stroke Foundation two years ago.
As Little Stroke Warriors continued to grow and partner with the Royal Children's Hospital and Stroke Foundation, Ms Honeychurch (Banks) took on a greater role in advocacy to governments and health authorities.
She is now the chair of the Stroke Foundation's Childhood Stroke Lived Experience Advocacy Group, comprising parents and survivors of childhood stroke who are now adults.
They are developing resources for families and children who have had a stroke, and in partnership with the Murdoch Children's Research Institute, are part of the national Pediatric Acute Code Stroke Program introducing clinical protocols in every major children's hospital in Australia to ensure staff know how to respond properly when children present with stroke symptoms.
"So many children present to health services and the symptoms are not recognised and that delay can cause catastrophic brain damage," she said.
To receive a Medal of the Order of Australia has left her "overwhelmed and completely shocked".
"There is no way I would have found this part of myself to advocate for a better world if I didn't have Emma and experience this parenting journey with her," she said.
"She is the most incredible person; the way she tolerates a world just not made for her and thrives in it.
"She's doing really well and I'm really conscious of teaching her how to be proud of her disability identity, while looking at ways I can impact the community so children living with stroke can live in an inclusive world."
Ms Honeychurch (Banks) said a focus of her work was to develop resources so children can self-advocate and be included in the world, making their lives easier and improving accessibility for everybody.
Her community health work extends too into the family violence space as regional manager for family violence at Grampians Health.
"My role is to ensure that our patients, if they come to our health service and we notice signs of family violence, to provide a response and refer people in to other services," she said.
She also supports Grampians Health staff experiencing family violence and works in family violence prevention.
